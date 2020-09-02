 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 6 York gets road win at No. 10 Platteview
0 comments

No. 6 York gets road win at No. 10 Platteview

Scheierman-led Dukes improve to 2-0 on young season

Only $5 for 5 months
LEDE

News-Times/Steve Marik

York senior Erin Case, left, and junior Masa Scheierman combine to block a Platteview attack during Tuesday night Class B action in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. — Last November, the Platteview Trojans put an end to the York Dukes’ hopes of making the Class B state volleyball tournament by winning the B-5 district final via sweep.

The two teams met again on the same court Tuesday night. York came into the match No. 6 in the Omaha World-Herald’s B ratings while Platteview was No. 10.

York got its revenge Tuesday night.

The Dukes pulled off a 3-1 victory on the road by the scores of 23-25, 25-17, 33-31 and 25-23 to improve to 2-0 on the season. They hand the Trojans their first loss.

After dropping the first set, York stormed back to win the next three. Masa Scheierman led the Dukes with an unofficial 20 kills on the night while sophomore Dannika Lamberty chipped in with nine. In the deciding fourth set, it was Scheierman, a 6-foot junior, and the 5-8 Lamberty guiding the team to the win — Scheierman recorded five kills while Lamberty had four.

The fourth set was tied at 17, but back-to-back blocks by Lamberty and Maddie Portwine, along with Addison Legg, gave the Dukes a two-point edge at 19-17. That lead stretched to 22-19 when Erin Case got a kill to fall and Legg connected on an ace serve.

Platteview cut its deficit to a single point, 22-21, but Scheierman finished the Trojans off with two kills.

Case unofficially had 10 kills in the match while Legg and Portwine each had seven.

York (2-0) 23 25 33 25 — 3

At Platteview (3-1) 25 17 31 23 — 1

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pre-season Football Ratings
Sports

Pre-season Football Ratings

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 23.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News