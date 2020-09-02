No. 6 York gets road win at No. 10 Platteview

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. — Last November, the Platteview Trojans put an end to the York Dukes’ hopes of making the Class B state volleyball tournament by winning the B-5 district final via sweep.

The two teams met again on the same court Tuesday night. York came into the match No. 6 in the Omaha World-Herald’s B ratings while Platteview was No. 10.

York got its revenge Tuesday night.

The Dukes pulled off a 3-1 victory on the road by the scores of 23-25, 25-17, 33-31 and 25-23 to improve to 2-0 on the season. They hand the Trojans their first loss.

After dropping the first set, York stormed back to win the next three. Masa Scheierman led the Dukes with an unofficial 20 kills on the night while sophomore Dannika Lamberty chipped in with nine. In the deciding fourth set, it was Scheierman, a 6-foot junior, and the 5-8 Lamberty guiding the team to the win — Scheierman recorded five kills while Lamberty had four.

The fourth set was tied at 17, but back-to-back blocks by Lamberty and Maddie Portwine, along with Addison Legg, gave the Dukes a two-point edge at 19-17. That lead stretched to 22-19 when Erin Case got a kill to fall and Legg connected on an ace serve.