No. 6 Antlers hang a softball loss on York

ELKHORN – The host Elkhorn Antlers scored four in the first and added two in the second to open a 6-0 lead on their way to a 10-2, six-inning win over York on Thursday.

The Antlers, who were a preseason No. 6 pick in Class B, started 1-4 and had dropped from the rankings.

York came in with a 3-1 record after losing their first game of the season this past Tuesday night to Seward 5-4. York started 3-0 with wins over O’Neill, GICC and Fairbury.

Elkhorn wasted little time getting the offense rolling as Camryn Cramer ripped the first of 12 Elkhorn hits and fueled a four-run outburst by the hosts.

An error and a single by Jordyn Rochholz loaded the bases and York’s second mistake of the inning allowed the first run to score. A double off the bat of Kendall Ragar plated two more runs and Claire Nuismer stole home for the fourth.

The Antler’s added to their lead as both Hague, Larsen and Cramer singled for the 6-0 lead.

The Dukes scored their first run in the third when Ellie Peterson singled and advanced to second on a catcher’s throwing error. A single off the bat of Lauryn Haggadone gave the Dukes their first run. Haggadone led the offense with two of the five York hits and had one RBI.