No. 4 seed BDS Eagles cruise to first round CRC win

SHELBY-The BDS Eagles pounded the ball inside to a pair of 6-foot 4 posts with junior Eli Noel and senior Kyle Ardissono as they scored 24 of the teams 45 points through three quarters.

When BDS wanted go to their outside game they relied on junior Kyle Rote and Cameron Hoins as they hit all five of the Eagles 3-pointers over the first 24-minutes.

The result was a 55-17 win over the High Plains Storm in the first round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament at Shelby-RC High School.

This game was originally schedule to be played on Saturday as part of a four game slate at Shelby, but icy roads and a winter storm on Monday forced the games to be postponed till Wednesday.

BDS improved to 12-4 with the wire to wire win that included the Eagles building a 16-6 first quarter lead and extending the margin to 28-7 at the break.

BDS’ inside game accounted for 30 of the Eagles 55 points as 6-foot 4 inch junior Noel led the way with 18 points while 6-foot 4 senior Ardissono added 12.

The Eagles outside game also flourished as they were 6 of 12 in the game with three of those buckets credited to Tyler Grote, all in the first half as he finished with nine points.