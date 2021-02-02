No. 4 Centennial seals win over Fillmore Central in second half

UTICA — Recently, Fillmore Central has been a thorn in the side of the Centennial Broncos girls basketball program. For the past three seasons, head coach Shad Eberhardt’s Panthers have beaten the Broncos in the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament.

Fillmore Central’s streak came to an end on Tuesday night in a quarterfinal of this season’s tournament, however, as Centennial survived the Panthers with a 49-38 win on its home floor in Utica to advance to the semifinals against the winner of Thayer Central and Superior.

Centennial, which came into the game as the top seed and rated Class C-2 No. 4 by the Lincoln Journal Star, got a game-high 20 points from Kate Hirschfeld, 10 of which came at the free-throw line during the second half.

The Broncos got the win despite being without their first two subs off the bench in Jaci Opfer and Kierra Green, who are both battling injury.

Behind a strong opening half from junior forward Lexis Theis, who scored nine of her team-high 14 points in the first half — as well as eight points with a couple 3s from Jordan Broman — Fillmore Central led 24-23 at halftime.