No. 4 Centennial seals win over Fillmore Central in second half

UTICA — Recently, Fillmore Central has been a thorn in the side of the Centennial Broncos girls basketball program. For the past three seasons, head coach Shad Eberhardt’s Panthers have beaten the Broncos in the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament.
Fillmore Central’s streak came to an end on Tuesday night in a quarterfinal of this season’s tournament, however, as Centennial survived the Panthers with a 49-38 win on its home floor in Utica to advance to the semifinals against the winner of Thayer Central and Superior.
Centennial, which came into the game as the top seed and rated Class C-2 No. 4 by the Lincoln Journal Star, got a game-high 20 points from Kate Hirschfeld, 10 of which came at the free-throw line during the second half.
The Broncos got the win despite being without their first two subs off the bench in Jaci Opfer and Kierra Green, who are both battling injury.
Behind a strong opening half from junior forward Lexis Theis, who scored nine of her team-high 14 points in the first half — as well as eight points with a couple 3s from Jordan Broman — Fillmore Central led 24-23 at halftime.
“They were just making a lot of shots. Everything they were throwing up was seeming to go in,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “We weren’t valuing the ball, either. We had way too many turnovers in the first half. So at half, I told the girls that’s it’s basically 0-0 and that we need to win the quarters going forward. Win the third and let’s win the fourth.”
The Broncos did just that, outscoring the Panthers 12-5 in the third and 14-9 in the fourth.
Centennial senior Kiley Rathjen scored four points in the third while Asia Nisly connected on a 3-pointer with 5:14 left in the quarter, which gave her team a 28-27 edge. The Broncos ended the third on a 10-2 run and took a 35-29 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Aside from a Daylee Dey 3-pointer and a layup from Nisly, all of Centennial’s points came at the line in the fourth. The aggressive-driving Hirschfeld went 7 of 9 at the line in the quarter and finished 10 of 18 for the game.
With 2:51 left in the game, Dey nailed her second 3 of the contest to put the Broncos up 41-33. The make seemed like the dagger, but Fillmore Central came out of a timeout and got Jackie Schelkopf, a Hastings College basketball commit who scored 11 in the game, a solid look at a 3 — and she drilled it to put the Panthers’ deficit at 41-36.
The Fillmore Central momentum quickly disappeared, though, as Centennial ended the game with an 8-2 run to seal the victory. The Broncos are now 18-1 on the season while the Panthers drop to 8-10.
Polk said there weren’t any discussions about the program’s recent history with Fillmore Central at the conference tournament. It was all about their own team instead.
“They had a great senior class last year,” Polk said of Fillmore Central. “It was more about focusing on ourselves, and after losing a couple girls to injury, these last two days have been about staying together and sticking together and staying poised.”
The SNC semifinal will be Thursday at 5:45 p.m. in Utica.
Fillmore Central (8-10) 9 15 5 9 — 38
Centennial (18-1) 11 12 12 14 — 49
Fillmore Central scoring: Jackie Schelkopf 11, Lexi Theis 14, Jordan Broman 8, Abby Nichols 2, Faith Engle 3.
Centennial scoring: Asia Nisly 9, Kiley Rathjen 8, Kate Hirschfeld 20, Kailey Ziegler 2, Daylee Dey 10.