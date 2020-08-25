No. 3 Seward flexes its muscles in win over Dukes

SEWARD, Neb. — The York Dukes softball team is just four games into its season and has already played two of the top teams in the state.
After going 1-2 in a home quad last weekend that featured Fairbury, the No. 1 team in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C ratings, the Dukes traveled to Seward on Tuesday night for a contest with the Bluejays, who are No. 8 in the World-Herald’s top 10 and No. 3 in B.
Led by a strong performance in the circle from senior ace Sydney Parra and four RBIs from junior Claire Geidel, Seward flexed its muscles and showed why it garnered such high ratings with a 10-0 win in five innings at Plum Creek Park, pushing its record to 4-1. York drops to 1-3 and will try to get on track Thursday when it hosts yet another rated team in B No. 2 Elkhorn.
Parra, a three-year starter, pitched all five innings for the Bluejays and no-hit the Dukes. She struck out four batters and walked two.
“She’s (Parra) a very good pitcher, one of the best in the state,” first-year York softball head coach Kent Meyers said. “That’s why they’re rated. We knew what she was going to throw us and we still couldn’t hit it.”
While the York offense struggled to solve Parra, Seward’s didn’t have a problem against Dukes’ pitcher Lauryn Haggadone, a sophomore righty. Seward racked up eight hits on the night, the highlight being a game-ending three-run homer to left-center from freshman Dalaney Anderson in the bottom of the fifth. Anderson struck out her in first two at-bats.
It’s just four games into the season, but Meyers said the area of the game where the Dukes need the most improvement in is consistency.
“I thought Lauryn pitched well tonight,” Meyers said. “But they’re a very good hitting team.”
Haggadone finished with six strikeouts against three walks.
Geidel led everyone at the plate and went 2-3. She knocked in an RBI on a sacrifice grounder in the bottom of the first inning to give the Bluejays a 1-0 lead, then blasted a two-run single to the right-center gap in the third to put Seward up 3-0. Moments after her double, she scored from third after a York pitch rolled to the backstop. Geidel hit her game-high fourth RBI in the fifth.
York (1-3) 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
At Seward (4-1) 1 0 3 0 6 — 10
