No. 3 Seward flexes its muscles in win over Dukes

SEWARD, Neb. — The York Dukes softball team is just four games into its season and has already played two of the top teams in the state.

After going 1-2 in a home quad last weekend that featured Fairbury, the No. 1 team in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C ratings, the Dukes traveled to Seward on Tuesday night for a contest with the Bluejays, who are No. 8 in the World-Herald’s top 10 and No. 3 in B.

Led by a strong performance in the circle from senior ace Sydney Parra and four RBIs from junior Claire Geidel, Seward flexed its muscles and showed why it garnered such high ratings with a 10-0 win in five innings at Plum Creek Park, pushing its record to 4-1. York drops to 1-3 and will try to get on track Thursday when it hosts yet another rated team in B No. 2 Elkhorn.

Parra, a three-year starter, pitched all five innings for the Bluejays and no-hit the Dukes. She struck out four batters and walked two.

“She’s (Parra) a very good pitcher, one of the best in the state,” first-year York softball head coach Kent Meyers said. “That’s why they’re rated. We knew what she was going to throw us and we still couldn’t hit it.”