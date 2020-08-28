No. 3 Elkhorn pulls away early, wins big in York

YORK — The brutal opening stretch to start the 2020 season for the York softball program continued on Thursday night as the Dukes hosted the Elkhorn Antlers, No. 3 in the Lincoln Journal Star Class B ratings.
Elkhorn jumped York early, scoring six runs in the first inning and five more in the second along the way to a 12-0 win in three innings.
Elkhorn came into the contest with a record of just 2-3, but like the Dukes, the Antlers were battle tested. They lost their previous three games, but those came against tough competition — that’d be Class A No. 1 Papillion-LaVista, No. 5 Gretna and B No. 10 Waverly, who have a combined record of 13-4 so far this fall.
The Antlers’ offense got rolling early as Jaycee Schutte and Megan Garcia both hit two-run singles while Mackenzie Madrigal had an RBI single. Fidelis Neneman scored from third on a high pitch that found its way to the backstop.
The Dukes seemed to start well when it was their turn to bat in the bottom of the first. Cori Combs nailed a lead-off single while speedy two-hole hitter Ashleigh Hills reached base on a bunt. But Elkhorn pitcher Garcia, who finished her night with four strikeouts, got the next three outs by striking out two and forcing a pop up.
The Elkhorn bats got to work right away again in the top of the second against York’s pitcher, sophomore Lauryn Haggadone. Three Antlers — Schutte, Paige Roessner and Ella Dalton — recorded an RBI single while Madrigal, the nine-hole hitter, smacked a two-run double to give her team an 11-0 advantage.
York senior Meaghan Rowe relieved Haggadone in the circle and wound up striking out three batters with one hit batter. Haggadone struck out one and walked three with one hit batter.
Elkhorn’s game-ending score came from Garcia, who smashed a home run to put the score at 12-0. Elkhorn unofficially had 10 hits while York had five.
York drops to 1-4 on the season and will host a quad at the York Ballpark Complex on Saturday. Class C No. 6-rated Hastings St. Cecilia, as well as Ralston and Douglas County West, are the three visiting teams.
Elkhorn (3-3) 6 5 1 — 12
York (1-4) 0 0 0 — 0
