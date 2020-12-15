No. 3 Centennial gets gritty, wins low-scoring affair

Hirschfeld, who scored a game-high 14 points, went on a personal 6-1 run and swung the momentum back to the team wearing blue.

First, Hirschfeld dug her way into the lane and powered up a shot through multiple sets of arms. She made the bucket, and hit her and-one foul shot to tie the game.

On the ensuing defensive stand, Hirschfeld noticed the Lady Jeffs’ guards trying to force-feed the posts. She snatched a steal and her teammates found her on the other end for another layup that put the Broncos on top 27-25.

Tracy tied the game with another post touch and bucket, but Hirschfeld took the ball to the hole once more and made the first of her two free throws after getting fouled. Centennial’s defense then got a stop, and Asia Nisly made the front end of her two shots at the line after getting fouled.

The Broncos’ defense stood strong on the game’s final play, as a desperation 3-pointer fell short.

“Kate stepped up huge in the fourth quarter, especially knocking down free throws and getting to the free-throw line and attacking their girls that were in foul trouble and getting them out of the game,” Polk said.