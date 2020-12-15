No. 3 Centennial gets gritty, wins low-scoring affair

FAIRBURY — It wasn’t the smoothest basketball game ever played, but a win is a win.
The Centennial Broncos girls basketball team, which came into the season No. 3 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, stayed undefeated on Tuesday night with a sow-scoring and hard-fought 29-27 win on the road over the Fairbury Lady Jeffs.
It was a game full of fouls and free throws, and Centennial made just enough when it mattered the most — the fourth quarter.
Centennial led 14-13 at the half and 22-17 at the end of the third. But Fairbury, led by its two tall posts in Jordan Tracy and Karly McCord, started to get in a rhythm and have success in the paint. Tracy, who led her team with 12 points, hit back-to-back and-ones to start the final stanza, which turned a 22-17 deficit into a 23-22 lead for the Lady Jeffs.
Tracy and McCord knocked Centennial out of its man-to-man defense.
“Unfortunately for us, we had to go to a zone because we kept getting dominated by their posts — credit to them for finding each other with high-low action,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said.
Things got worse for Centennial shorty after when McCord, who scored seven points on the night, put in a layup to give her team a 25-22 edge with just over four minutes remaining. But that’s where the Broncos’ seniors woke up. Specifically, Kate Hirschfeld.
Hirschfeld, who scored a game-high 14 points, went on a personal 6-1 run and swung the momentum back to the team wearing blue.
First, Hirschfeld dug her way into the lane and powered up a shot through multiple sets of arms. She made the bucket, and hit her and-one foul shot to tie the game.
On the ensuing defensive stand, Hirschfeld noticed the Lady Jeffs’ guards trying to force-feed the posts. She snatched a steal and her teammates found her on the other end for another layup that put the Broncos on top 27-25.
Tracy tied the game with another post touch and bucket, but Hirschfeld took the ball to the hole once more and made the first of her two free throws after getting fouled. Centennial’s defense then got a stop, and Asia Nisly made the front end of her two shots at the line after getting fouled.
The Broncos’ defense stood strong on the game’s final play, as a desperation 3-pointer fell short.
“Kate stepped up huge in the fourth quarter, especially knocking down free throws and getting to the free-throw line and attacking their girls that were in foul trouble and getting them out of the game,” Polk said.
Polk added that the team got strong minutes from Kiley Rathjen, a senior forward who battle with Tracy and McCord all night, and Kailey Ziegler off the bench. Ziegler helped out on offense when she grabbed an offensive rebound and quickly got the putback. Jaci Opfer came off the bench to add four points, too.
“You look back at little things like that — the minutes contributed from the bench, that’s really what won us the game. A lot of heart and effort,” Polk said.
Next up for Centennial is a tough contest against Milford at home on Friday. Polk said his team will likely see a 1-3-1 zone in that game, which means his team will need to take and make shots.
“We trust our girls to shoot from the outside, and when you’re playing against zones you’re going to get open looks,” he said. “When we see that zone on Friday, we want to take those shots with confidence.”
Centennial (3-0) 5 9 8 7 — 29
At Fairbury (3-3) 2 11 4 10 — 27
Centennial scoring: Kate Hirschfeld 14, Daylee Dey 3, Asia Nisly 1, Kierra Green 3, Kailey Ziegler 2, Jaycee Stuhr 2, Jaci Opfer 4.
Fairbury scoring: Ellie Ohlde 8, Jordan Tracy 12, Karly McCord 7.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!