No. 2 York stays undefeated with drama-filled road win

WAVERLY — New year, same result as the first eight games.

In the opening contest of the 2021 portion of its schedule, the York Dukes girls basketball team stayed undefeated at 9-0 on Monday night with a 42-38 drama-filled win over the Waverly Vikings in Waverly.

The Dukes, who came into the contest rated Class B No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald, got a crucial 20 points from Fort Hays State University basketball commit Maddie Portwine. After being held to three points in the first half, the 6-foot point guard netted nine in the third quarter and eight in the fourth.

“You gotta credit Maddie Portwine for her offensive play,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “It felt like she wanted the ball in her hands and wanted to take over in that second half.”

After taking a 15-14 lead into halftime, things looked bleak for the Dukes as Waverly started the third on a 5-3 run and took a 19-18 edge.

Portwine and her teammates seemed to have enough at that point, however. The lanky guard went on a personal 9-0 run which included a barrage of mid-range shots in the paint over the top of the Vikings. A layup from Destiny Shepherd put York up 29-19 before Waverly managed to cut its deficit to 29-22 when Abbie Carter got an and-one to fall with 27 seconds left.