No. 2 Aquinas stays perfect, shuts out No. 5 Centennial

UTICA, Neb. — There was a top-five showdown in Class C-2 on Friday night as the David City Aquinas Monarchs, No. 2 in the Lincoln Journal Star ratings, visited Utica to play the No. 5 Centennial Broncos.
Both teams came into the game with one win under their belt, but it was Aquinas that left with two thanks to a methodical and punishing flexbone rushing attack and a stout defense that pitched a shutout.
Behind three rushing touchdowns by Mike Andel and one from Kyle Napier, Aquinas stayed undefeated with a 27-0 win over the Broncos.
“One of the hardest parts about playing Aquinas is it’s so hard to prepare for them during the week,” Centennial head coach Evan Klanecky said. “We know what they’re going to do, our scout cards are spot on. But it’s still hard to prepare for the pin-and-pull (offensive line blocking technique) that’s been ‘Aquinas’ since the 70s probably. It’s just tough to prepare for them and they’re a really disciplined team. They let you know what they’re going to do and you have to stop it.”
After Aquinas’ opening series, a six-play drive that resulted in a 5-yard touchdown run from Andel, Centennial’s defense stiffened against the Monarchs’ option offense. Senior nose tackle Jared Bailey, a 6-foot-1, 255-pounder in the middle, led that charge with multiple tackles for loss. So did Carson Fehlhafer and Jayden Hartshorn, two strong defenders for the Broncos.
Centennial’s offense finally got something going in its final drive of the first half. Broncos’ quarterback Cooper Gierhan completed a screen pass to running back Mike Nisly for 48 yards, then the drive continued when Gierhan completed a 9-yard pass on third-and-4 to wideout Ryan Payne and Nisly rattled off a 17-yard run for a first down.
Centennial had a chance to get in the end zone on that drive, but the Aquinas defense stood strong and forced an incomplete slant pass on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with around 30 seconds remaining before half.
Aquinas owned the second half as well. Andel had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs in the third while the talented runner Napier broke loose for a 37-yarder that made the Monarch lead 27-0 with 9 minutes left in the fourth.
“At the end of the day they’re so methodical with their drives,” Klanecky said. “It was typical Aquinas.”
Aquinas, which rushed for 313 yards and three touchdowns in its season-opening win over Bishop Neumann, unofficially racked up 326 yards on the ground against Centennial. Andel rushed for 122 yards on 17 carries with three scores.
Centennial’s offense, which moved the ball at times but never found paydirt, finished with 233 total yards, 113 rushing and 120 passing. Nisly rushed for 85 yards on 14 touches while Gierhan, who was pressured often, was 11 of 30 for 120 yards.
Klanecky said the Aquinas defense didn’t do anything the Centennial coaching staff wasn’t ready for. But the pressure got to the backfield too many times.
“They bring a lot of different blitzes. It’s hard when you start to figure out their blitzes, then they bring something different and then multiple blitzes, which we don’t see a ton of,” Klanecky said. “I thought we did a pretty good job, maybe we weren’t as consistent as we should have been, but they (Aquinas) just get after it and get off blocks really well. It’s hard to maintain drives against Aquinas.”
Centennial travels to Grand Island on Friday to play Grand Island Central Catholic at 5 p.m.
David City Aquinas (2-0) 7 0 14 6 — 27
Centennial (1-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
A: Mike Andel 5 run (John Prochaska kick)
A: Andel 1 run (Prochaska kick)
A: Andel 1 run (Prochaska kick)
A: Kyle Napier 37 run (Prochaska kick)
