No. 2 Aquinas stays perfect, shuts out No. 5 Centennial

UTICA, Neb. — There was a top-five showdown in Class C-2 on Friday night as the David City Aquinas Monarchs, No. 2 in the Lincoln Journal Star ratings, visited Utica to play the No. 5 Centennial Broncos.

Both teams came into the game with one win under their belt, but it was Aquinas that left with two thanks to a methodical and punishing flexbone rushing attack and a stout defense that pitched a shutout.

Behind three rushing touchdowns by Mike Andel and one from Kyle Napier, Aquinas stayed undefeated with a 27-0 win over the Broncos.

“One of the hardest parts about playing Aquinas is it’s so hard to prepare for them during the week,” Centennial head coach Evan Klanecky said. “We know what they’re going to do, our scout cards are spot on. But it’s still hard to prepare for the pin-and-pull (offensive line blocking technique) that’s been ‘Aquinas’ since the 70s probably. It’s just tough to prepare for them and they’re a really disciplined team. They let you know what they’re going to do and you have to stop it.”