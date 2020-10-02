No. 10 Centennial gives No. 2 Thayer Central a fight, but falls in five

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos volleyball team hosted the Thayer Central Titans on Thursday night in Utica, but lost 3-2 despite winning the first two sets.

Centennial, No. 10 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, won the first two sets by scores of 26-24 and 25-12. But No. 2-rated Thayer Central, which came into the contest with just two losses, won the next three via scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 15-7 to escape with the victory.

Centennial drops to 12-5 while Thayer Central improves to 17-2. The Broncos will compete in the Columbus Chamber tournament at Columbus Scotus on Saturday.

Centennial’s attack generated 50 kills to Thayer Central’s 36. Kate Hirschfeld led the Broncos with 22 kills while Jaci Opfer and Kiley Rathjen each had nine and Karley Naber six. Opfer led the team with five ace serves while also dishing out 25 set assists. Grace Fehlhafer notched 19 assists.

Lexus Prochaska led the team with 18 digs while Opfer got under 17 and Naber 14.