No. 1 Mustangs put the crunch on one-loss Parkview Christian

The Mustangs schedule the rest of the way includes their Homecoming game next Friday with Meridian; at Hampton the following week and they close out the season at home with Dorchester who went into the Friday night game with No. 2 Sterling at 4-0.

“All we can do is play our schedule and to be honest with you, in practice we get a lot of good work from our second team guys who really help us out preparing for games,” Weiss stated. “We just play who we can play. I don’t know if I am ever happy, because we still have things to work on. I am happy we are 5-0 and we do have a lot of things to improve on before we get down the road and hopefully get into the playoffs.”