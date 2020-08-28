No. 1 McCool Junction competes in scrimmage with Sioux County

CHAPPELL, Neb. – After Santee canceled its Six Man football game with McCool Junction earlier this week due to a COVID issue, the Mustangs asked around and found a replacement opponent – Sioux County, who had its first game canceled as well.

The two teams played Thursday afternoon in Chappell, Neb. This was not an official NSAA game as it was a replacement, according to McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss. Instead, the contest was deemed more of a scrimmage and therefore does not count toward either team’s record.

The game had referees, but chains and the game clock were not used, Weiss said. According to the McCool coaching staff, which kept track of scoring, the Mustangs won the scrimmage 60-6.

“I thought we executed well on both sides of the ball at times, and our special teams did a great job as well,” Weiss said. “Everyone on the team got a chance to contribute. We still have some things to iron out before we head to No. 3 Harvard next Friday night.”

Weiss also said McCool’s defense picked off seven Sioux County passes. Ryland Garretson had three interceptions while Owen McDonald had two. Both Chase Wilkinson and Patrick Dietz had a pick-six.

McCool, No. 1 in the Omaha World-Herald’s ratings, travels to No. 3 Harvard on Friday, Sept. 4.

