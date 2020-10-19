No. 1 Cross County gets Friday night win, turns attention to Class D-1 playoffs

STROMSBURG – At one point on Friday night, the Cross County Cougars trailed in a football game.

This season, that doesn’t happen much, if at all.

But the deficit didn’t last long as undefeated Cross County, Class D-1 No. 1 in the Lincoln Journal Star, went on to lead 8-6 after the first quarter and 46-6 at halftime along its way to a 68-12 win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

The Cougars gained 514 total yards, rushing for 487 and eight touchdowns. Carter Seim rushed for 299 yards and six scores on just 14 carries while Isaac Noyd had 98 yards and one touchdown on five carries. Preston Pinkelman had six touches for 82 yards and one score.

Seim’s touchdown runs came on runs of 34, 65, 62, 9, 52 and 55 yards. Christian Rystrom, Cross County’s multi-purpose tool on offense, returned a kickoff 68 yards for a touchdown, which helped give his team an 8-6 lead in the opening quarter. Noyd’s lone score of the night came on a 65-yard run.

Defensively, Cory Hollinger led the team with 11 tackles while Rystrom and Seim each had nine. Rystrom picked off a pass on defense, too.