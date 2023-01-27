No. 1 Class D Aquinas tops No. 4 Fillmore Central on the mats

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central gym was electric as the Panther wrestlers took an 18-3 lead over Class D No. 1 David City Aquinas after the first four matches.

The Aquinas Monarchs however went on a 33-0 run and never trailed again as they solidified their No. 1 ranking with a 39-30 win to improve to 10-1 on the season.

The Monarchs are the defending Class C state tournament and dual state champions and are heavy favorites to accomplish that again in Class D this year.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 13-3 on the year and they will be at Centennial over the weekend for the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament with action getting underway at 10 a.m.

Fillmore Central’s Dominic Hardin defeated Aquinas’ Sam Hilger by pin in 2:44; Treven Stassines, the No. 6 rated grappler in Class C, picked up the pin over Brady Junck and Jackson Turner earned six points in an open class to build the Panthers’ 15-point lead.

Fillmore Central came into the dual with five wrestlers rated in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland rankings and Aquinas had seven of their wrestlers ranked including three at the No. 1 spot in their respective weight classes.

The Aquinas scoring run included a matchup at 285 pounds between Monarch Josiah Brezina, No.4, and No. 5 Markey Hinrichs. Brezina and Hinrichs battled until Brezina posted the 3-0 win.

With the score 36-18, FC broke the Monarch scoring run as No. 3 126-pounder Travis Meyer decisioned Zander Kavan (No. 3) by the score of 6-0.

The Panthers trimmed the lead to 36-27 when an open weight class for DCA helped the Panthers cut into the lead.

No. 1 Alexander Schademann won an 8-4 battle with Aquinas’ Jacob Kavan (No. 2), but Aquinas No. 1 rated Kelby Coufal at 145 defeated Wyatt Rayburn 7-0 to give Aquinas the 39-30 win.

“The Panthers hosted the Monarchs from Aquinas on Thursday night. It was a great atmosphere between two really good teams with a lot of rated wrestlers on the mat,” said Fillmore Central head coach Ryan Komenda. “Aquinas had a little bit more than the Panthers but we fought hard until the end.”