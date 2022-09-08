NL East set for thrilling pennant race – plus Albert’s chase for 700

If you weren’t already aware, let me tell you to keep an eye on the NL East race over the final month of the season. The New York Mets held a double-digit lead over the Atlanta Braves as the calendar flipped to June, but the defending World Series champs finally caught up to their division rivals Tuesday night.

The tie atop the standings didn’t last since the Mets won both games of a doubleheader against Pittsburgh and Atlanta only played one game, but with just a half-game separating the two and a three-game set still to be played at the end of the month, it’s safe to assume this race is far from settled.

Last year, the Dodgers and Giants both won 105 games, yet the Giants held on to win the division by a game. We could be set up for a similar finish in the NL East in 2022, as the Mets and Braves are third and fourth in the majors by winning percentage.

New York is 15 games over .500 since June 1st, but the Braves still caught them because they’re a whopping 62-24 during that same span – a pace that would translate to a 117-win pace over a full 162-game season.

Neither team might quite match the win totals of San Francisco and Los Angeles last year because they play tougher competition. Three teams in the 2021 NL West finished below .500 and the Diamondbacks only won 52 games all year; the 2022 NL East features the Braves, Mets and a Phillies team that’s 14 games over .500 and is tied for the second NL Wild Card spot with the Padres (both teams would be in if the season ended today; the Brewers are next in line but currently sit four games out of a playoff spot).

Personally, I don’t think we’ll see much resolution in the NL East race until that three-game series between the Mets and Braves beginning on the final day of September. Both are very good ballclubs having stellar seasons, and the race feels a long way from being decided.

Elsewhere, Albert Pujols is five home runs away from the 700 club for his career. He’s got 16 jacks so far this season in what has been a magical final ride back in St. Louis after several years on the west coast. He’s currently fifth on the all-time home run leaderboard, just one behind Alex Rodriguez.

If Pujols can come up with five more blasts over the final month, he’d become just the fourth player in MLB history to reach the 700 club, joining an elite fraternity currently occupied by only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.

I have no strong opinion toward the Cardinals either way, but for my money this is baseball’s most intriguing storyline over the final month. The NL East race will be incredible, the Seattle Mariners are poised to snap the longest postseason drought in American men’s professional sports at 21 years and the Baltimore Orioles are in the thick of a playoff race one season after losing 110 games, but all of that pales in comparison to Pujols.

For one, he’s on the doorstep of the most rarified air a power hitter can be in, five home runs away from a career figure only three other men have ever reached. For another, he’s doing this in his swan song, the final year of a surefire Hall-of-Fame career – AND he’s doing it back where it all began for him with St. Louis, the club he was a franchise cornerstone of for the first decade of his career.

In the simplest terms – Pujols’ chase for 700 is exactly the kind of stuff that makes sports so special. This kind of milestone doesn’t occur too often; as mentioned, the trio of Bonds, Aaron and Ruth are the only players to eclipse the 700-homer plateau and just nine MLB players have even 600 career blasts.

No matter what team you root for, the narratives surrounding Pujols and his quest for 700 are too compelling to not be enthralled by. I’ll be eagerly following along to every St. Louis game over the final month of the season, hoping to see one of the best hitters to ever play the game surpass a milestone I won’t get to see too many times in my lifetime.

And if Pujols does hit five more dingers to reach 700, you’d better believe the baseball fan in me will be cheering every bit as loudly as the Braves fan in me did at the World Series title last year. This is the stuff that makes sports wonderful, everyone. Embrace the magic.