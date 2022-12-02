Nisly leads Broncos past Scouts 48-30

UTICA – Centennial entered the season with a major question mark offensively after losing leading scorer Jake Bargen to graduation. In Thursday night’s season opener against SNC rival David City, Maj Nisly alleviated those concerns.

The senior shot 7 of 15 from the floor and canned four of his seven shots from 3-point range to finish with a game-high 18 points and power the Broncos to a 48-30 win on the opening night of the winter sports season.

Centennial, which shot 18 of 40 (45%) from the floor as a team, also got eight points apiece from sophomores Sam Ehlers and Ryan Richters while senior Lane Zimmer added six. Shawn Rathjen drilled two of his three field goals to finish with four points, and Jayde Gumaer rounded out the offensive effort with two.

Nisly knocked down four of the team’s seven treys, while Ehlers connected twice from beyond the arc. As a team, the Broncos shot 39% from deep and 45% at the charity stripe.

Alex Hirschfeld led Centennial on the glass with a game-high eight rebounds, followed by Nisly and Gumaer with four boards apiece. Zimmer dished out a team-high five assists. Defensively, the Broncos held a 28-22 edge on the boards and won the turnover battle 8-5.

Caden Denker paced David City offensively with 12 points in the loss.