Nine wins lead McCool boys to Meridian Invitational win

FRIEND – The McCool Junction Mustang boys won nine of the 17 events on Monday and ran away with the Meridian Invite team title in Friend.

While not all of the official team scoring was available, the Mustangs racked up 173 points with Sterling a distant second with 115. Other area teams in action on a rare Monday meet were High Plains, Exeter-Milligan and Hampton.

A multi-event winner for the Mustangs was senior Isaac Stark who won the high jump (6-0), the triple jump (39-10) and just missed a third win as he was second to High Plains’ Trevor Carlstrom in the long jump. Carlstrom posted a distance of 20-1 ½ and Stark hit 19-11 ¾.

The third athlete to post two wins was Jacob Brugger in the 1600 (5:04.40) and the 3200 with a clocking of 11:07.26. Brugger also anchored the 4x800 relay team to a second place finish.

The Mustangs’ two other wins came from Lucas Beversdorf in the pole vault where he cleared 12-0. Second went to Exeter-Milligan’s Tyler Due who went out at 11-0.

The final win went to Trent Neville in the 800. He won the race with a time of 2:11.08 and teammate Trenton Orlando was second with a clocking of 2:14.07. Neville also took second in the 400.

Along with Carlstrom’s win in the long jump, the High Plains senior was second in the 100 with a time of 12.04.

High Plains won both the 4x100 with a time of 47.47 and the 4x400 with a time stopping 3:54.02.

Hampton picked up team points in the 1600 with Kash Majerus fourth. Eli Arndt was fourth in the 3200 and Justin Gyhra was fifth in the long jump.

The Hawk 4x100 relay team ran sixth (49.92) and the 4x800 picked up a fifth place finish.

Hampton will join High Plains at the Storm Invite on Wednesday, April 13, while Exeter-Milligan and McCool Junction will be in Henderson on Thursday, April 14 at 10 a.m. for the Heartland Invite.

All event winners and area athletes who placed in each event.

100-1.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 11.59, 2.Trevor Carlstrom, HP 12.04, 5.Javier Marino, HP 12.55, 6.Gage Friesen, HP 12.66

200-1.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 23.94, 3.Gavin Morris, HP 24.44, 6.Gage Friesen, HP 25.64

400-1.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 53.63, 2.Trent Neville, MCJ 53.84, 6.Mario Lesiak, HP 57.59

800-1.Trent Neville, MCJ 2:11.08, 2.Trenton Orlando, MCJ 2:14.07

1600-1.Jake Brugger, MCJ 5:04.40, 2.Trent Neville, MCJ 5:10.33, 4.Kash Majerus, HAM 5:29.01

3200-1.Jake Brugger, MCJ 11:07.26, 2.Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ 11:31.41, 3.Luke Brugger, MCJ 11:34.52, 4.Eli Arndt, HAM 11:41.57, 6.Troy Kalloff, EM 12:08.68

110HH-1.Jacob Cerny, DOR 17.84, 5.Doniphan Bandt, MCJ 18.86, 6.Tyler Due, EM 19.06

300IH-1.Owen Ogelsby, BDS 43.77, 4.Doniphan Bandt, MCJ 45.64

4x100-1.High Plains 47.47, 3.McCool Junction 49.23, 6.Hampton 49.92

4x400-1.High Plains 3:54.02, 2.McCool Junction 3:54.93

4x800-1.Sterling 9:23.78, 2.McCool Junction 9:27.16, 4.Exeter-Milligan 10:06.72, 5.Hampton 10:09.40

High Jump-1.Isaac Stark, MCJ 6-0, 4.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 5-10, 6.Cole Swanson, HP 5-4

Pole Vault-1.Lucas Beversdorf, MCJ 12-0, 2.Tyler Due, EM 11-0, 4.Trenton Orlando, MCJ 9-0, 5T.Ben Bartu, EM 8-0, 5T.Gage Friesen, HP 8-0

Long Jump-1. Trevor Carlstrom, HP 20-1 ½, 2.Isaac Stark, MCJ 19-11 ¾, 3.Gavin Morris, HP 19-3, 5.Justin Ghyra, HAM 17-4 ¼

Triple Jump-1.Isaac Stark, MCJ 39-0, 5.Mario Lesiak, HP 35-10 ½

Shot Put-1.Andrew Richardson, STR 44-11, 6.Doniphan Bandt, MCJ 37-10 ½

Discus-1.Andrew Richardson, STR 131-05, 4.Marcus Krupicka, EM 120-02, 5.TJ Hiett, HP 119-10