Nine in the sixth too much for Senior Kings to overcome

YORK – Through five innings, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings played Lincoln Christian to a dead heat Tuesday, as the two teams entered the top of the final inning at Levitt Stadium deadlocked at four runs apiece.

Lincoln Christian emphatically slammed the door on York’s chances in the top of the sixth, however, racking up nine runs in the frame to provide the needed cushion in a 13-4 victory.

The visitors opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first, but the Cornerstone Kings answered in the bottom of the frame. Noah Jones drew a leadoff walk and Isaac Stark hammered a grounder through the infield for a single to put two runners on.

With one out, Marshall McCarthy laced a line drive into center field for a single to drive in Jones and even the score. After a flyout produced the second out of the inning, Trey Richert ripped a line-drive single to left field. Both Stark and McCarthy raced home on the play, giving York a 3-1 lead.

Lincoln Christian answered back immediately with a pair of runs in the top of the second, but again York responded. Parker Andersen led off the inning with a single before a fielder’s choice and strikeout brought Stark to the plate with two down.

The centerfielder delivered, smacking a single to right field to score a run and give York a 4-3 lead.

The cushion remained at one run until Lincoln Christian scored once in the top of the fourth to tie the game. Both sides failed to score in the fifth, taking a 4-4 ballgame to the sixth and final inning.

Two timely hits and a slew of York miscues enabled the Lincoln Christian outburst in the top of the sixth as the first three batters reached on an error, a walk and another error to give Lincoln Christian a 6-4 lead. An RBI single made it a three run game before a third error plated another run.

After a walk, a two-run double made it 10-4 with nobody out. A hit batsmen and walk put two men on with one down before a fielder’s choice scored another run. The fourth walk of the inning loaded the bases with two outs, and a pair of balks forced in the final two Lincoln Christian runs before York finally got the third out.

When the dust had settled on the offensive outburst, nine Lincoln Christian runs had scored on just two hits.

York failed to score in the bottom of the sixth to seal the 13-4 loss. McCarthy and Stark led way at the plate with both players going 2 for 3 with one run driven in, while Richert scored two runs with his first-inning single. Together the trio combined for five of York’s six hits and drove in all four of the team’s runs.

The Cornerstone Kings dropped to 2-5 on the season with the loss and return to the diamond Friday for the start of a weekend tournament in Ashland.