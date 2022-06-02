NIL is upheaving the status quo in collegiate sports

NIL is changing the landscape of college recruiting

Legendary Alabama college football head coach Nick Saban made some comments on May 19 that in looking back I am sure he wishes he had not.

Saban said Texas A&M, who finished first in the 2022 football recruiting rankings, bought every player on their team through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) and Alabama didn’t buy even one player. Alabama was second however. He went on to also add that he didn’t know if they would be able to sustain their status in the future because more and more people are doing it this way.

Name, Image and Likeness went into effect on or about July 1, 2021 and athletes have been able to cash in some pretty good deals through NIL opportunities.

Of course, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was not quiet when Saban made these remarks and called a press conference to respond. He called Saban a “narcissist” and insinuated that Saban has not followed NCAA rules in the past in a scathing monologue. “Some people think they're God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past.”

Both coaches have said that the feud is over and they are both moving on.

Maybe, but maybe not.

I think on October 8, 2022 when the A&M Aggies are scheduled to play Alabama, the week before you might see this issue get a little push by the media to kind of spice up the game itself.

The top 10 programs according to Mike Farrell rankings regarding programs for NIL are; 1.Alabama, 2.Notre Dame, 3.Nebraska, 4.LSU, 5.Ohio State, 6.Clemson, 7.Texas, 8.Georgia, 9.Oklahoma, 10.USC.

Missing from the list is Texas A&M, but right at the top is Alabama.

Olivia Dunne, an LSU gymnast has an NIL deal worth more than a million dollars. Quin Ewers of Ohio State football has a deal of better than 1.4 million.

An unnamed high school college football recruit has reportedly signed a deal that could pay him up to eight million dollars.

With this kind of money available for student athletes at some schools, maybe what Saban is saying about NIL is not too far off. NIL will eventually more than likely play a huge role in college sports recruiting and if you don’t get caught up with what is going on, you will probably get left behind.

Although it is pretty hard to think that Alabama won’t get the recruits they want, dollar signs in the eyes of 18-year-olds might be pretty hard for them to pass up and steer them in a different direction.

Stay tuned because this is an issue that will catch even more fire as the NCAA football season approaches.

Spring/Summer Sports

This may be the busiest weekend of the spring sports schedule.

There are both baseball and softball tournaments being played in York through Sunday; Friday night at Cross County is the Goldenrod vs. Crossroads Conference all-star volleyball game and in the Southeastern part of the state several local players will be participating in the Southeast Nebraska all-star basketball games at the Truman Center on the Southeast Community College campus in Beatrice.

On Saturday the Dinsdale/STRIV all-star basketball games get underway at GICC at 5 p.m. and down the road on the UNK campus the 2022 Shrine Bowl is scheduled to kick-off at 6 p.m.

The Southeast all-star volleyball game is also being played in Beatrice on Saturday night with a 7 p.m. start time.

WHEW!

Somewhere in this schedule I am supposed to also attend my wife’s family reunion on Saturday.