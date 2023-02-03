ELKHORN – It was supposed to be the marquee matchup in girls Class B basketball on Friday night, but it turned into a nightmare for the York Dukes.

York made the trip to Elkhorn North as the No. 5 rated team in Class B according to the Omaha World-Herald, while the Elkhorn North Wolves were rated No. 2 and No. 4 in the all-class ratings.

York’s first two possessions worked nearly five minutes off the clock, but seven first quarter turnovers, no shots taken and a 7-0 Wolves lead put York in a bad spot they never climbed out of.

Elkhorn North led 18-0 at the half and they went on to the 55-9 win to improve to 18-1 on the year.

York drops to 15-3 and the best thing for them is they have to have a short memory because they will board the bus to Columbus Lakeview today to take on the Vikings in Central Conference regular season play.

Elkhorn North was led by junior Britt Prince who has had Division I recruiting offers from all over the country with 24 points. She was helped out by junior McKenna Murphy with 15.

York’s first points of the night came with 3:51 to play in the third quarter when junior Kiersten Portwine nailed a long distance 3-pointer and she would also hit one in the fourth and led the scoring with six points. Her sister Lainey accounted for the rest of the scoring as she connected on long trey in the Duke’s six point fourth quarter.

York was 3 of 24 in the game and that included 3 of 10 from behind the arc. They did not attempt a free throw in the loss and they turned the ball over 24 times to seven for the Wolves.

Elkhorn North was 21 of 35 from the floor and 5 of 12 on 3-pointers with Prince and Murphy each connecting on two each. They were 8 of 13 at the line.

The Wolves also won the battle on the boards with 25 rebounds to 13 for York.

York (15-3) 0 0 3 6 -9

Elkhorn North (17-1) 7 11 18 19 -55