Nicole Keenan takes over lead of High Plains volleyball

Sutton graduate’s new team hungry for return to district final

POLK - Last season the High Plains Storm volleyball team made it all the way to the district finals before completing a successful 20-12 season under first year head coach Brittany Klingsporn.

Klingsporn and her husband Cole had their first child earlier this year and she will not be back on the bench for the Storm.

Taking over the volleyball program is Nicole Keenan in her second year at High Plains. Keenan is a graduate of Sutton High School and has a strong volleyball background.

“This is only my second year at High Plains and I have always grown up loving volleyball. I played volleyball in high school and I have been playing like since I was 10 years old,” said Keenan. “

While at Sutton Keenan had 1,352 set assists, 80 ace serves and 622 digs. She also ran track and field for the Mustangs and played club volleyball.

Keenan said the girls buying into the program and creating that team atmosphere are two of the most important keys during summer camp.

“Being a team is probably the best start, focusing on ball control and eliminating errors. We are working on the things that we are able to control on our side of the court. Buying into the program and what my ideas are,” Keenan explained. “Looking to the future and not what they have done in the past. We bought in a couple of people; Deb Grafentin from the Volleyball Academy who is well known for her intercity juniors club. She brought in some new ideas as well.”

Keenan said after the seniors on the team, the rest of the roster is sophomores and freshmen.

“We have a lot of personalities on the team and we have three seniors, no juniors and the rest are sophomores and freshman. We are working on building that culture and getting accustomed to working with a new coach,” Keenan added. “We are focusing a lot on ball control and the fundamentals. A lot of our team is so young so they have not faced the different tempos and learning how to be aggressive.”

Keenan said the camp this July is just a way to get the team motivated for the fall season and learning about each other as teammates.

“Camps get us motivated. We played Hampton tonight who is a big rival of ours and playing them in the off-season kind of got in our head a little bit, but we are also excited to see other teams and play other classes,” Keenan stated. “We have big goals. One of the goals we have as a team is to get past the district finals. The district final was our stopping point last year. Getting to state is also one of the team’s big goals as well.”