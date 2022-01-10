News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

Cross County Cougar senior Cory Hollinger led the Cougars to a 3-0 week as they picked up wins over D2 No. 4 Osceola, Sutton and Heartland. Hollinger put up 26 points against the Bulldogs, 16 in the win over Sutton and 18 against Heartland as he averaged 23.3 points per game over the week. He was a combined 27 of 40 from the field for 68% and he ripped down 34 rebounds for an 11.3 per game average. In the win over Osceola he went 11 of 14 from line and he recorded 19 rebounds. He is averaging 19.2 points per game and 10.4 rebounds.