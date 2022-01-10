 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
0 comments

News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Haley Lindburg

Hailey Lindburg, JR., High Plains

The High Plains girls basketball team picked up a couple of wins against Hampton and St. Edward this week, thanks in large part to the play of junior Hailey Lindburg. The junior tied for the team high with 13 points and added five rebounds in a 40-35 win over the Hawks. She followed that performance by scoring a game-high 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting (including 4 of 9 from beyond the arc) in a 50-12 rout of St. Edward. Lindburg also made her presence felt defensively for the Storm, racking up six steals and nine deflections against the Beavers. So far this season, Lindburg is averaging a team-high 10.7 points per game and has also notched 4.9 boards and 2.4 steals a night. The junior is shooting 31% from the floor and is connecting at a 31% clip from downtown.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dogs have no answer for Hollinger
Sports

Dogs have no answer for Hollinger

  • Updated

STROMSBURG – The Osceola Bulldogs could not stop Cross County senior Cory Hollinger on Tuesday night as he scored a game-high 26 points in the…

Mustang boys defeat Meridian 62-37
Sports

Mustang boys defeat Meridian 62-37

  • Updated

MCCOOL JUNCTION – On Thursday night, the McCool Junction Mustangs generated a lot of extra looks at the basket for themselves by doing the lit…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News