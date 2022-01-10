News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

The High Plains girls basketball team picked up a couple of wins against Hampton and St. Edward this week, thanks in large part to the play of junior Hailey Lindburg. The junior tied for the team high with 13 points and added five rebounds in a 40-35 win over the Hawks. She followed that performance by scoring a game-high 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting (including 4 of 9 from beyond the arc) in a 50-12 rout of St. Edward. Lindburg also made her presence felt defensively for the Storm, racking up six steals and nine deflections against the Beavers. So far this season, Lindburg is averaging a team-high 10.7 points per game and has also notched 4.9 boards and 2.4 steals a night. The junior is shooting 31% from the floor and is connecting at a 31% clip from downtown.