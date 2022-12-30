New Year’s resolutions- when do they end?

I usually don’t make New Year’s resolutions because as hard as I try to make them work, I fail every time.

Maybe the word fail is not quite the right word. Let’s see what fits better?

It’s more like I just don’t see the point of them or I lose interest.

We have the old stand-by’s that we can fall back on every year and those are taking better care of yourself which hopefully leads to better health. Exercising more is another one which I guess goes hand-in-hand with the first one and trying to watch what I eat and make sure I am not consuming foods that would make me unhealthy. You can just tie all three of them into a nice bow and call it better health.

One question I have always had is why do we wait to start something until the year changes?

Is the motivating factor greater on January 1 as compared to let’s say May 12? If it is going to make us feel better or be a better person, why wait?

How often do we hear, when January 1st gets here I am going to get up every morning and walk five miles. Okay, but if it is May 12, January 1st is a long ways off and if walking is to improve your health, then it would appear to be a no-brainer to get started immediately.

By the way I did have a plan last year to get up every morning and walk and that lasted less than a week. Why? Well when it’s 20 degrees outside and the wind is blowing 15-20 miles per hour and the choices are to stay in a nice heated bed or go outside and freeze, the decision is pretty obvious.

Just bundling up to go on the walk and putting on all those clothes was a workout in itself that I convinced myself satisfied what I wanted to accomplish anyway. By the time I was ready to leave I was sweating and my workout was done.

The other question I have is and this is the big one, how do you know when you have succeeded in accomplishing your New-Years resolution?

That might be the biggest reason that we fail when it comes to them. If we don’t have a measuring stick or some way to decide whether or not we failed or succeeded we decide to just stop because all of a sudden it starts to seem pointless.

I’m not saying that making a New Year’s resolution is not a good plan. In my opinion you have to have a starting and ending point to measure whether you met your goal or fell short. Working to achieve a foreseeable goal is the best way to keep yourself motivated.

Sports

It’s almost hard to believe that we are headed to the final five months of the 2022-23 high school sports year. January is always the busiest month of the year because the number of events that we cover nearly doubles and no longer are Monday and Wednesday games off the table. With conference tournaments and weather also playing a part in the schedule it becomes a very difficult calendar to manage at times.

Well I am writing this on Thursday morning and in about 25 minutes I am leaving to cover a Holiday Basketball Tournament in Shelby. If you are traveling over the holidays, just be safe and be careful.

Happy New Year!!