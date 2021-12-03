New-look Bronco girls battle, but fall to David City

New-look Broncos battle to the end, fall to David City 47-33 in girls hoops action

By News-Times staff

DAVID CITY – The Centennial Broncos faced a stiff challenge this season, as they needed to replace a whopping nine seniors from last year’s squad that won 23 games and reached the state tournament. With so many new faces needing to get varsity experience, some growing pains are to be expected early on, but the Broncos battled until the end in a 47-33 loss at David City in the season opener Thursday night.

The Scouts led 18-11 after eight minutes and outscored the Broncos in each of the first three quarters, but Centennial held David City to just five points in the final frame as the young team showed fight until the final buzzer.

Halley Heidtbrink, one of just three seniors on the Broncos’ roster, led the team in scoring with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting. Freshman Catelynn Bargen added seven points but shot just 2-of-10 from the floor, while sophomore Karley Naber added six points thanks to a pair of 3-pointers.

Sophomore Molly Prochaska made her only field goal attempt and finished with three points, while senior Gracen Fehlhafer shot 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and also scored three points.