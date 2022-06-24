New coach has Hampton boys hoops in motion

Hawks roster features several sophomores and juniors, just one senior

YORK – Last winter, the Hampton Hawks began to sow the seeds of improvement thanks to a four-man senior class and a key group of underclassmen.

With the seniors graduated a core group of juniors and sophomores aim to take the next step in the first season under head coach Dalton Miller.

Miller, who comes to Hampton after a stint in Rockford, Illinois, wasted no time getting to work with the young roster as the Hawks were one of three area teams at the York boys basketball camp Thursday morning.

“This is my first time with the team so we’re still getting acclimated and getting to know each other,” Miller said.

Despite the unfamiliarity that comes with a new head coach, Miller said the Hawks have emphasized playing even when the ball is not in their hands over the summer.

“Moving off the ball, setting good screens, getting our motion in the flow, that’s just going to open up a lot for us,” he said. “They’re a good group of guys, they’re unselfish already, so it’s something I think they’ll pick up on. It’s just going to come with playing a little bit more together.”

A transition period is to be expected, but Miller said coaching changes can often be more challenging for the players than the incoming coach because they’re the ones who have to adjust to a new staff and a new system.

At Hampton, the transition has been made smoother by a lot of buy-in from the players on the roster.

“I’m pretty cut and dry, I let them know this is the expectation, and they do a good job of trying to meet those expectations right away,” Miller said. “It’s been a pretty easy transition, and that’s all thanks to them, their attitudes and them accepting me and all that stuff.”

Hampton made progress last season but must replace a solid group of seniors, including Drake Schafer, who led the Hawks in steals, assists and free-throw percentage last winter and finished among the area leaders in all three categories.

The cupboard isn’t completely barren, however, as Brayden Dose headlines a key group of returnees. The incoming junior racked up a team-high 12.4 points per night last season, the ninth-best mark in the area. He’ll be joined by classmates Eli Arndt, Grant Ferguson, Evan Pankoke and Korbin Stump in addition to a trio of sophomores who’ve gotten a year of high school basketball under their belts.

“We’re going to have this junior class for two years, this sophomore class for three years, so (we’re) starting to lay the expectations for what it looks like to work hard and be here every day, what it looks like to get better at each skill that we’re trying to develop,” Miller said. “I haven’t really gotten too much into goals with them right now. We’re still in the early process of getting in the gym and getting to know how we play, getting to know each other on the court a little more and just building some of that chemistry.”

While goals for his first season at Hampton this winter remains up in the air, one thing Miller believes will be guaranteed is the Hawks playing with 100% effort on the court.

“I think that’s one thing we’ll have every single night is our effort is going to be there,” he said. “Sometimes they’re playing hard and I’m asking them to play even harder so sometimes I get some eye rolls like ‘I am playing hard,’ but I’m just going to keep pushing them. They’re an easy group to coach because they work hard, which means I don’t have to coach effort. I can coach the other things, which is real easy.”