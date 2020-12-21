Neville’s 35-point night highlights McCool Junction’s come-from-behind win over Heartland

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Behind a 35-point effort from senior guard Tyler Neville, the McCool Junction Mustangs boys basketball team earned a 69-67 come-from-behind win over the Heartland Huskies at home on Saturday night.

Heartland led 44-23 at halftime, but McCool Junction owned the second half and outscored the Huskies 27-15 in the third quarter and 19-8 in the final eight minutes.

Neville went just 9-of-21 from the field but was rewarded for his aggressiveness with free throws – he went 15-of-20 from the stripe.

Chipping in with 19 points was senior sharpshooter Owen McDonald, who didn’t miss from deep as he went 4-for-4 from 3-point range. McDonald also added nine rebounds.

Kaden Kirkpatrick, the Mustangs’ 6-foot-4, 275-pounder, grabbed a team-high 15 boards, five of which came on the offensive glass. He scored seven points in the win while senior teammate Jonah Barrow had eight.

Statistics for Heartland were not available.

McCool Junction improves to 4-1 with the win while Heartland drops to 4-2. The Mustangs will host High Plains (0-4) in a make-up game on Jan. 2. The Huskies will travel to Utica for a date with the Centennial Broncos (3-2) on Jan. 2.