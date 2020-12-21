Neville’s 35-point night highlights McCool Junction’s come-from-behind win over Heartland

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Behind a 35-point effort from senior guard Tyler Neville, the McCool Junction Mustangs boys basketball team earned a 69-67 come-from-behind win over the Heartland Huskies at home on Saturday night.
Heartland led 44-23 at halftime, but McCool Junction owned the second half and outscored the Huskies 27-15 in the third quarter and 19-8 in the final eight minutes.
Neville went just 9-of-21 from the field but was rewarded for his aggressiveness with free throws – he went 15-of-20 from the stripe.
Chipping in with 19 points was senior sharpshooter Owen McDonald, who didn’t miss from deep as he went 4-for-4 from 3-point range. McDonald also added nine rebounds.
Kaden Kirkpatrick, the Mustangs’ 6-foot-4, 275-pounder, grabbed a team-high 15 boards, five of which came on the offensive glass. He scored seven points in the win while senior teammate Jonah Barrow had eight.
Statistics for Heartland were not available.
McCool Junction improves to 4-1 with the win while Heartland drops to 4-2. The Mustangs will host High Plains (0-4) in a make-up game on Jan. 2. The Huskies will travel to Utica for a date with the Centennial Broncos (3-2) on Jan. 2.
McCool Junction 44, Shelby-Rising City 39
McDonald scored 15 points while Neville added 14 in Friday night’s 44-39 win on the road over Shelby-Rising City.
Like the Heartland game the Mustangs trailed at halftime – this time 25-23. But head coach Jarrod Weiss’ Mustangs rallied in the second half and were able to tie the contest at 33 heading into the fourth.
McCool Junction finished the finale eight minutes strong, outscoring Shelby-Rising City 11-6 to earn the win.
McDonald recorded a double-double with 11 rebounds to go with his aforementioned 15 points. He also added four assists and three steals.
Patrick Dietz chipped in with six points while Chase Wilkinson had four. Kirkpatrick had two blocks.
Heartland 79, Thayer Central 75
The Huskies picked up a 79-75 win Friday night over Thayer Central in Hebron.
After leading 11-7 after the first quarter, Heartland exploded for 33 points in the second while holding the host Titans to 16 to take a 44-23 edge at halftime. Thayer Central wound up outscoring the Huskies 52-35 in the second half, but Heartland did just enough to get out of town with a victory.
No statistics were provided.
