OMAHA – While many automatic berths to the NSAA State Track and Field Championships were handed out at district track meets across the state this week, some athletes had to wait and see if their performances were good enough to land them a spot in the field as an additional qualifier.

There were no additional area qualifiers in Class B, but the following athletes in Class C and D have qualified for the state meet despite not securing an automatic berth via a top-2 district finish (or a district title in the case of the relays). Instead, their marks were good enough to land among the next-six-best performances necessary to claim an additional qualifying spot.

The following list is every area athlete to earn a state berth as an additional qualifier, as well as the event(s) they were an additional qualifier in.

Area additional state qualifiers – Class C

1. Cambria Saunders, SR., Centennial (100-meter dash)

2. Sarah Forsberg, JR., Cross County (Triple jump)

3. Lilly Peterson, JR., Cross County (Discus)

4. Aiden Hinrichs, SR., Fillmore Central (4x800 relay)

5. Cole Nedrow, JR., Fillmore Central (4x800 relay)

6. Chase Myers, FR., Fillmore Central (4x800 relay)

7. Cooper Schelkopf, SO., Fillmore Central (4x800 relay)

Area additional state qualifiers – Class D

1. Eli Arndt, JR., Hampton (3200-meter run)

2. Zachariah Quiring, SR., Heartland (800-meter run, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay)

3. Garett Regier, SR., Heartland (Shot put)

4. Trev Peters, SR., Heartland (4x400 relay, 4x800 relay)

5. Luis Alvarez, SO., Heartland (4x400 relay)

6. Nick Thieszen, JR., Heartland (4x400 relay)

7. Hudson Regier, JR., Heartland (4x800 relay)

8. William Nielsen, SR., Heartland (4x800 relay)

9. Brodey Spurling, FR., High Plains (Triple jump)

10. Trent Neville, SR., McCool Junction (4x400 relay)

11. Carson McDonald, FR., McCool Junction (4x400 relay)

12. Ryland Garretson, JR., McCool Junction (4x400 relay)

13. Trenton Orlando, JR., McCool Junction (4x400 relay)

14. Trey Richert, SR., Nebraska Lutheran (4x100 relay, 4x400 relay)

15. Trevor Hueske, SR., Nebraska Lutheran (4x100 relay, 4x400 relay)

16. Isaac Beiermann, JR., Nebraska Lutheran (4x100 relay, 4x400 relay)

17. Lukas Worster, SO., Nebraska Lutheran (4x100 relay)

18. Lucas Corwin, JR., Nebraska Lutheran (400-meter run, 4x400 relay)

19. Jace Dressel, SR., Nebraska Lutheran (Discus)

20. Sam Hueske, FR., Nebraska Lutheran (200-meter dash, Long jump)

21. Marissa Endorf, JR., Nebraska Lutheran (1600-meter run)

22. Ann Prigge, SO., Nebraska Lutheran (3200-meter run)