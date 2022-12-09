Nebraska Lutheran tops Great Plains Lutheran 45-39 at MLC Tournament

NEW ULM, MN – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights drove nearly 400 miles to get their third win of the season Thursday.

The Knights (3-0) got past the Great Plains Lutheran Panthers 45-39 in the opening round of the Martin Lutheran College Basketball Tournament in New Ulm, Minnesota.

A 32-16 first half run by the Knights gave Nebraska Lutheran plenty of breathing room and they were able to withstand a Great Plains second half run of 23-13 and notch the win.

Lutheran was led in the scorebook by junior Isaac Beiermann who netted 15 points and freshman Luke Otte who chipped in with 10. The Knights were 15 of 43 from the field for 35% and 7 of 20 from behind the 3-point arc. Beiermann made three 3-pointers and Otte two. Nebraska Lutheran was 8 of 15 at the line.

Great Plains was led in scoring by Alex Heil, a junior with 13 points, and sophomore Micah Holien who added seven.

GPHS was 15 of 46 from the field for 33% and just 4 of 19 from behind the 3-point line. They were 5 of 10 at the charity stripe.

The Panthers out-rebounded the Knights 29-25 with Lutheran being led by Silas Vogel with five.

The Knights were scheduled to play in the championship game at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Nebraska Lutheran (3-0) 32 13-45

Great Plains (0-1) 16 23-39