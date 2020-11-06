 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Lutheran’s Helwig, Hueske earn first-team all-district
0 comments
top story

Nebraska Lutheran’s Helwig, Hueske earn first-team all-district

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LEDE

News-Times file photo

Nebraska Lutheran sophomore receiver Trevor Hueske was selected first-team all-district. He caught 90 passes for 976 yards and 11 touchdowns while leading the team in tackles with 52.

WACO – The selections for the D2-6 all-district football teams were released, and two area teams – the Nebraska Lutheran Knights and High Plains Storm – had players recognized.

Nebraska Lutheran, which finished the season 3-5, had a total of six players earn all-district. Leading the way were senior Nate Helwig and sophomore Trevor Hueske, who both made the first team.

Helwig, a dual-threat quarterback, racked up a team-high 1,848 total yards, passing for 1,517 and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 331 yards and five scores. Hueske, the top wideout in the area statistically, caught 90 passes for 976 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also led the team in tackles with 52.

Both Nebraska Lutheran and High Plains had two players make second-team all-district – Lutheran seniors Christian Dressel and Alex Endorf, and High Plains’ juniors Javier Marino and Lane Urkoski.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dressel was second on the team in tackles with 48 while Endorf caught 28 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns while recording 32 stops on defense.

Marino, the quarterback for the Storm, which went 1-6 this season, had 881 total yards. He passed for 287 yards and two scores and rushed for a team-high 594 with seven touchdowns. Marino also led the defense with 55 tackles.

SECOND

News-Times file photo

High Plains’ junior Javier Marino rushes for a touchdown against Nebraska Lutheran this past season. Marino earned second-team all-district honors.

Urkoski was second on the team in tackles with 50 while he rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

Both Nebraska Lutheran and High Plains had players selected for honorable mention – Lutheran senior Brennen Cross and junior Ben Vogt, and High Plains’ senior Tanner Wood, junior Trever Carlstrom and sophomore Johnny Rameriz.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News