Nebraska Lutheran’s Helwig, Hueske earn first-team all-district

WACO – The selections for the D2-6 all-district football teams were released, and two area teams – the Nebraska Lutheran Knights and High Plains Storm – had players recognized.

Nebraska Lutheran, which finished the season 3-5, had a total of six players earn all-district. Leading the way were senior Nate Helwig and sophomore Trevor Hueske, who both made the first team.

Helwig, a dual-threat quarterback, racked up a team-high 1,848 total yards, passing for 1,517 and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 331 yards and five scores. Hueske, the top wideout in the area statistically, caught 90 passes for 976 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also led the team in tackles with 52.

Both Nebraska Lutheran and High Plains had two players make second-team all-district – Lutheran seniors Christian Dressel and Alex Endorf, and High Plains’ juniors Javier Marino and Lane Urkoski.

Dressel was second on the team in tackles with 48 while Endorf caught 28 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns while recording 32 stops on defense.

Marino, the quarterback for the Storm, which went 1-6 this season, had 881 total yards. He passed for 287 yards and two scores and rushed for a team-high 594 with seven touchdowns. Marino also led the defense with 55 tackles.