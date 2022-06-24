Nebraska Lutheran plans to take another step in hoops

Led by senior trio, Nebraska Lutheran boys work to elevate to the next level

YORK – Last season marked something of a breakout year for Nebraska Lutheran boys basketball, as the Knights won 16 games and finished the year seven games above .500. After returning nearly every major contributor from 2021, including the senior trio of Trey Richert, Trevor Hueske and Jace Dressel, the Knights seek to elevate the program to another level this winter.

Nebraska Lutheran hit the court Thursday at York Middle School for the Duke boys’ basketball camp and hung tough with Class C-1 Columbus Scotus despite missing their leading scorer in Richert, who is in Alliance for a Legion baseball tournament this weekend.

Early signs appear to point to a promising campaign in 2022, and Knights head coach Chris Beagle said it’s chiefly a testament to the leadership from the veteran core.

“What I’m really proud of is their leadership, the way they’re helping the younger kids and all coming together and working as a team,” he said. “On the court there are growing pains still, but that’s to be expected. In the summer our goal is to get all the kids together that don’t always play together, mix up the groups a little bit and make everyone comfortable playing with each other so when the season comes we’re able to rely on each other and trust each other.”

For the Knights to build upon last year’s solid season, they’ll need the senior trio to remain key contributors.

Richert led the entire area in scoring last season with 19.8 points per game and is a preeminent threat from beyond the arc, where he drained 77 of 225 shots and connected at a 34% clip. Richert shot 41% from the floor overall and finished with the second-highest free-throw percentage in the area. He also made his presence felt defensively, where he topped the area leaderboard with 3.2 steals per game.

Hueske added 10.2 points to pair with five rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last winter for the Knights while shooting 41% from the floor. Dressel ranked fourth among final area leaders with seven boards per game and racked up 8.9 points a night on 50% shooting.

All three players figure to factor prominently into Nebraska Lutheran’s success this year, where Beagle said the Knights hope to contend for the CRC crown after recording a top-5 finish in conference a season ago.

There is the potential for them to compete with the conference’s best as defending champ Cross County loses a key senior class, but Osceola figures to remain a tough out. BDS also can’t be counted out.

“They’re tough tasks because we’ve got a ton of tough teams in our conference, but if we work hard enough I think it’s definitely attainable,” Beagle said. “From there, it’s getting to the playoffs and go from there.”

To help Nebraska Lutheran reach its lofty goals this season, Beagle is placing an increased emphasis on hustle, effort and intensity this summer.

“We’re really, really focusing on intensity and playing every possession like it’s the last minute of the game,” he said. “Sometimes last year we’d take a couple minutes off here and there and that’s where we’d get hurt, so really focusing on locking in and hustling every second of the game. It’s tough to do, especially when we’ve only got eight guys in the summer, but the harder they work now the easier it will be during the season.”