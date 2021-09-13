Nebraska Lutheran gets football win No. 1

WACO – Nebraska Lutheran welcomed Cedar Bluffs to town Friday night as both teams sought their first win of the year. The Knights walked away with a 54-28 win over the Wildcats thanks to a dazzling performance from junior quarterback Trey Richert.

Richert completed 77 percent of his passes, connecting on 21 of 27 attempts for 394 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions for a 158.6 QB rating.

With Richert dialed in, the Nebraska Lutheran receiving corps reaped the benefits. Junior wideout Trevor Hueske hauled in 12 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns, while senior Aaron Koepsell served as a walking big play.

Koepsell only caught three passes, but all three went for touchdowns. One went for a 73-yard score as Koepsell finished with 161 receiving yards on the night to give Nebraska Lutheran two 160-yard receivers.

The Knights’ rushing attack was almost non-existent – Caleb Eldrige recorded the lone carry for minus-three yards – but it didn’t matter. Cedar Bluffs simply had no answers for Richert and Nebraska Lutheran’s aerial assault.

Defensively, Hueske and senior Ben Vogt each recorded 22 total tackles and a sack as the Knights finished with 89 tackles for the game.

Nebraska Lutheran returns to the gridiron next Friday with a road trip to 0-3 Palmer.