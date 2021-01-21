Nebraska Lutheran defends home court against College View

WACO — After holding a double-digit lead for most of the game against the College View Eagles, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights boys basketball team saw its edge dip to just seven points heading into the fourth quarter in Thursday night’s contest in Waco.
But head coach Chris Beagle’s Knights owned the last eight minutes of action and defended their home court with a 53-36 win.
A 6-0 College View run to end the third put Lutheran’s lead to just 41-34. The Knights were outscored 15-7 in the quarter after taking a 34-19 edge into halftime.
But in the fourth, it was all Lutheran. The Knights’ defense held the Eagles to just two points in the final quarter while the offense added 12 to the total.
“We realized that we weren’t rotating correctly, so we just decided to switch every screen and just lay back, because they (College View) were killing us on those pick and rolls,” Beagle said of his fourth-quarter adjustment.
Senior Nate Helwig led the Knights with 14 points while two others — Alex Endorf and Trevor Hueske — chipped in with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Helwig’s offense — he scored four in the fourth — and defense, as well as his shot blocking, played a crucial role in the fourth to help seal the win.
“Nate realized that he had to take over, and we had other guys step up too,” Beagle said. “That kind of stuff didn’t happen earlier in the season, but it did tonight.”
College View was struggling to find offense to start the game, but junior Garrett Fortney answered the bell in a big way. The junior sharpshooter scored a game-high 24 points and netted nine in the second to help College View cut its deficit to 25-16 midway through the quarter.
The Knights, however, responded well and ended the first half on a 9-3 run. Endorf found room in the corner and drilled a 3-pointer in front of the Eagle bench just before the halftime buzzer to give his team a 34-19 advantage.
College View used the third to get back in the game and outscored the Knights 15-7 in the quarter — Fortney scored 10 of his team’s 15 and hit a couple 3s.
The victory improves Lutheran’s record to 7-4 on the season. It gives the Knights a nice bit of momentum heading into the Crossroads Conference tournament. Nebraska Lutheran, the No. 5 seed, will play No. 12 Dorchester on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Osceola.
College View (5-4) 8 11 15 2 — 36
At Nebraska Lutheran (7-4) 12 22 7 12 — 53
College View scoring: Carter Trumble 10, Dariel Lopez 2, Garrett Fortney 24.
Nebraska Lutheran scoring: Nate Helwig 14, Sam Read 3, Trevor Hueske 11, Trey Richert 9, Alex Endorf 12, Aaron Koepsell 3, Isaac Beiermann 1.