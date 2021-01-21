Nebraska Lutheran defends home court against College View

WACO — After holding a double-digit lead for most of the game against the College View Eagles, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights boys basketball team saw its edge dip to just seven points heading into the fourth quarter in Thursday night’s contest in Waco.

But head coach Chris Beagle’s Knights owned the last eight minutes of action and defended their home court with a 53-36 win.

A 6-0 College View run to end the third put Lutheran’s lead to just 41-34. The Knights were outscored 15-7 in the quarter after taking a 34-19 edge into halftime.

But in the fourth, it was all Lutheran. The Knights’ defense held the Eagles to just two points in the final quarter while the offense added 12 to the total.

“We realized that we weren’t rotating correctly, so we just decided to switch every screen and just lay back, because they (College View) were killing us on those pick and rolls,” Beagle said of his fourth-quarter adjustment.

Senior Nate Helwig led the Knights with 14 points while two others — Alex Endorf and Trevor Hueske — chipped in with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Helwig’s offense — he scored four in the fourth — and defense, as well as his shot blocking, played a crucial role in the fourth to help seal the win.