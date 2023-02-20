WALTHILL – A 24-4 first quarter run set the stage for the Nebraska Lutheran Knights 16th win of the regular season.

The Knights scored 47 first half points as they built a 47-31 halftime lead and rolled to the 77-60 win over the Walthill Knights in boys non-conference hoops play.

Lutheran was led in scoring by senior Trey Richert who finished with 29 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field and that included 5 of 9 on 3-point shots. He also was 4 of 4 at the free throw line.

The Knights had eight players score in the win, however the only other player to score in double figures was junior Eli Vogt who was 4 of 4 from the field, adding nine points was Caleb Eldridge and scoring eight was junior Isaac Beierman.

The Knights were 25 of 52 from the field and 10 of 18 on 3-point shots. They connected on 17 of 27 at the free throw line.

Nebraska Lutheran pulled down 46 rebounds with senior Jace Dressel leading the way with nine.

Nebraska Lutheran (16-7) took on East Butler in the first round of the D2-3 subdistrict on Monday where a win would pit them against No. 1 Parkview Christian at a TBA on Tuesday, February 21.

Nebraska Lutheran (16-7) 24 23 12 18-77

Walthill (7-12) 4 27 13 16-60