Nebraska Lutheran boys stay undefeated
Nebraska Lutheran boys stay undefeated

  • Updated
Nebraska Lutheran's Nate Helwig.

ST. EDWARD – Behind another strong performance from senior Nate Helwig, the Nebraska Lutheran boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 56-43 win on the road over St. Edward on Tuesday night.

Helwig led the Knights to the victory by scoring a game-high 23 points while also dishing out eight assists with seven rebounds and seven steals – a near triple-double.

In Nebraska Lutheran’s season-opening win over Meridian last Saturday, Helwig had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Nebraska Lutheran led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime. The Knights jumped the host Beavers in the third, outscoring them 21-12, which gave Nebraska Lutheran a 47-32 edge heading into the final stanza.

Trey Richert was productive for the Knights as well – he had 19 points and went 3-of-8 from behind the 3-point arc. Caleb Bremer (eight points), Alex Endorf (four) and Aaron Koepsell (two) rounded out the scoring for Nebraska Lutheran.

St. Edward’s Brandon Merrell led his team with 21 points.

Nebraska Lutheran will travel for its third straight game to start the season on Tuesday, when it’ll take on Giltner (2-0).

