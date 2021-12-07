Nebraska Lutheran boys bury Beavers behind offensive explosion

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights dropped 62 points in a season-opening win over Meridian on Saturday. In their second outing, the Knights offense hummed to an even higher level as Nebraska Lutheran pummeled St. Edward 68-44 on Tuesday night.

Knights junior sharpshooter Trey Richert buried five 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the charge in the opener. Richert picked up where he left off on Tuesday, burying three shots from behind the arc in the first quarter to spark Nebraska Lutheran to an early 22-15 lead.

In the second quarter, junior Trevor Hueske picked up the slack on offense, pouring in eight points in the period as the Knights outscored the Beavers 23-5 in the quarter and led by 25 at the break.

Nebraska Lutheran further extended its lead in the third quarter, notching 17 points to 10 for St. Edward as the Knights led 62-30 with one quarter to play.

The Beavers finally found some offensive momentum against the Knights’ reserves in the fourth quarter, winning the period 14-6. However, it wasn’t nearly enough to make much of a dent in the final score as Nebraska Lutheran still rolled to a 68-44 win.