Nebraska Lutheran boys bury Beavers behind offensive explosion

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights dropped 62 points in a season-opening win over Meridian on Saturday. In their second outing, the Knights offense hummed to an even higher level as Nebraska Lutheran pummeled St. Edward 68-44 on Tuesday night.
Knights junior sharpshooter Trey Richert buried five 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the charge in the opener. Richert picked up where he left off on Tuesday, burying three shots from behind the arc in the first quarter to spark Nebraska Lutheran to an early 22-15 lead.
In the second quarter, junior Trevor Hueske picked up the slack on offense, pouring in eight points in the period as the Knights outscored the Beavers 23-5 in the quarter and led by 25 at the break.
Nebraska Lutheran further extended its lead in the third quarter, notching 17 points to 10 for St. Edward as the Knights led 62-30 with one quarter to play.
The Beavers finally found some offensive momentum against the Knights’ reserves in the fourth quarter, winning the period 14-6. However, it wasn’t nearly enough to make much of a dent in the final score as Nebraska Lutheran still rolled to a 68-44 win.
Richert finished with five field goals in the game and drained four attempts from downtown, as the junior racked up a game-high 17 points to pace the offensive outburst.
Three other Knights joined Richert in double figures. Hueske racked up 16 points on six field goals and made three of four attempts from the free-throw line, while Oran Jiang buried three three-pointers and finished with 11 points. Junior Jace Dressel added 10 points on five field goals, but he missed both of his chances from the charity stripe.
Sophomore Isaac Beiermann added seven points for Nebraska Lutheran and drilled a pair of 3-pointers, while senior Aaron Koepsell scored three. Silas Vogel and Eli Vogt rounded out the Knights’ offensive effort with two points apiece.
Cole Mowrey led St. Edward with 14 points, while Isaac Roberts and Payton Fitchner both added nine for the Beavers.
Nebraska Lutheran improved to 2-0 on the year and eclipsed the 60-point mark in both outings. The Knights return to the court on Dec. 14 against Giltner.