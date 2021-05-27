Nebraska District Optimist Qualifier held at York County Club

YORK - The high school golf season came to an end Wednesday at four state championship sites across the state.

Thursday the summer season got underway at York Country Club with the Optimists District Qualifier.

Four of five York Class B State golfers who just spent the last two days battling a challenging course at Elks Country Club in Columbus were among the field.

Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann was also in York after his second place finish in the Class C state championships that were held at the Kearney Country Club.

Other golfers who just completed their state tournaments included; Andrew Whitaker from Elkhorn South who placed 13th in Class A; Ryan Seevers of York who finished in a ninth place tie in B and Gothenburg’s Jake Scherer who was 17th also in Class B.

Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann finished second in Class C and Brady Davis of Archbishop Bergan was in a tie for 19th in Class C.

Other York golfers included; Emmanuel Jensen, Elijah Jensen, Marley Jensen and Joel Jensen. A total of 27 boys teed it up looking for a chance to join the Optimist Championship field in Florida in July.