Nebraska District Optimist Qualifier held at York County Club

YORK - The high school golf season came to an end Wednesday at four state championship sites across the state.
Thursday the summer season got underway at York Country Club with the Optimists District Qualifier.
Four of five York Class B State golfers who just spent the last two days battling a challenging course at Elks Country Club in Columbus were among the field.
Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann was also in York after his second place finish in the Class C state championships that were held at the Kearney Country Club.
Other golfers who just completed their state tournaments included; Andrew Whitaker from Elkhorn South who placed 13th in Class A; Ryan Seevers of York who finished in a ninth place tie in B and Gothenburg’s Jake Scherer who was 17th also in Class B.
Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann finished second in Class C and Brady Davis of Archbishop Bergan was in a tie for 19th in Class C.
Other York golfers included; Emmanuel Jensen, Elijah Jensen, Marley Jensen and Joel Jensen. A total of 27 boys teed it up looking for a chance to join the Optimist Championship field in Florida in July.
There may have been even more fire power on the girls side as Class A 2020 State Champion Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X was joined by Karsen Morrison of North Platte who took third at Class A state back in October. Millard North’s Katie Ruge who was fourth at Class A state was also among the field of 21 girls.
From Class B, third and fourth place Julia and Emily Karmazin of Elkhorn North High School took on the tough York layout.
York’s Regin Dunham also was among the girls looking to punch their ticket to Doral in July.
In 2019 two local golfers won their respective age groups and earned a July trip to Trump National Doral Resort and Spa Miami. Those golfers were York’s Reed Malleck, who is now golfing at the University of Nebraska, and Geneva’s Alex Schademann, a junior-to-be who was going after a second trip on Thursday.
The National Optimist Tournament will be held July 14-29 with the age groups broken down as follows;
July 14-19: Boys 10-11, 12-13 and Girls 10-12.
July 19-24: Boys 14-15 and Girls 13-14
July 24-29: Boys 16-18 and Girls 15-18
Results of the tournament and who will be heading to Miami, FLA in July will be in Saturday’s York News-Times.