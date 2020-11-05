Nebraska Coaches Association All-State selections

LINCOLN-Four area athletes were recognized by the Nebraska Coaches Association in their respective sports this week.
York freshman Kassidy Stuckey was an all-state Nebraska Coaches Association Class B selection in Cross Country along with Madison Geiler of Gering; Jaedan Bunda of Omaha Skutt Catholic, Samantha Rodewald of McCook; Britt Prince of Elkhorn North; Madeline Yardley of Elkhorn and Tandee Masco of Seward.
Geiler the Class B State champion, Bunda and Rodewald all were Class B Super State picks.
In golf, Heartland junior Elizabeth Mestl was a Super State selection along with Lynzi Becker of Cozad; Abbigail Broderson of Boone Central (Class C State Champion); Kendall Colby of Minden; Kaitly Hannah of Omaha Westside; Emily and Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North; Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff (Class B State Champion); Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X; Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian; Karsen Morrison of North Platte; Katelyn Ruge of Millard North; Madilyne Schlaepfer of Gering; Baylee Steele of North Platte and Sydney Taake of Papillion-La Vista.
Mestl finished in fifth place overall at the Class C State meet held at Elks Country Club near Columbus.
In Class B Boys tennis, York’s Drew Hammer was a second team all-state pick. He was joined by Aidan McDowell of Crete; Isaac Hinze of McCook; Willian Malisee and Ethan Pentel of Mount Michael and Connor Barrett of Skutt Catholic on the second team.
York’s Emmett Heiss received honorable mention recognition.
