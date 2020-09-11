Nebraska Christian remains undefeated, but High Plains no pushover

POLK - The Nebraska Christian Eagles kept their 2020 season record unblemished Thursday night with a 3-0 win over the High Plains Storm in Polk.

High Plains (2-2) pushed the 6-0 Nebraska Christian girls in all three sets, but just could not close out any of the three sets when the opportunity presented itself.

In the first set the Storm got a great serving effort from junior Alexis Kalkwarf with three aces to go up 10-7, but the Eagles answered every time the Storm appeared ready to make a run and extend their lead.

It wasn’t until late in the first set that the Eagles took more than a two points lead.

High Plains head coach Brittany Klingsporn used a timeout and following the stoppage of play, High Plains tied the set at 23-23.

Nebraska Christian would score the next two points and put the first set win in the books.

Nebraska Christian went on to the sweep, but the Storm pushed them in all three games.

The Eagles were 120 of 137 on attacks with Tabitha Siep leading the hitters with eight kills, while Molly Griess and Sidney McHargue had seven each.