Nebraska Christian remains undefeated, but High Plains no pushover

POLK - The Nebraska Christian Eagles kept their 2020 season record unblemished Thursday night with a 3-0 win over the High Plains Storm in Polk.
High Plains (2-2) pushed the 6-0 Nebraska Christian girls in all three sets, but just could not close out any of the three sets when the opportunity presented itself.
In the first set the Storm got a great serving effort from junior Alexis Kalkwarf with three aces to go up 10-7, but the Eagles answered every time the Storm appeared ready to make a run and extend their lead.
It wasn’t until late in the first set that the Eagles took more than a two points lead.
High Plains head coach Brittany Klingsporn used a timeout and following the stoppage of play, High Plains tied the set at 23-23.
Nebraska Christian would score the next two points and put the first set win in the books.
Nebraska Christian went on to the sweep, but the Storm pushed them in all three games.
The Eagles were 120 of 137 on attacks with Tabitha Siep leading the hitters with eight kills, while Molly Griess and Sidney McHargue had seven each.
The Storm totaled 25 kills as senior Brooke Bannister had eight attacks for winners; sophomore Kenzie Wruble countered with seven and senior Brianna Wilshusen was charted with six. High Plains was 50 of 67 on their swings.
Kalkwarf led the team with four ace serves and she also recorded 11 set assists on 11 of 12 sets.
On defense, Wilshusen had 22 digs; Kalkwarf added 14; Bannister 13 and Wruble scooped up 11.
The Eagles had 11 ace serves with seven from Siep who also led the team with 33 digs.
Nebraska Christian’s defense was charted with 110 digs as along with Siep’s 33, Shelby McHargue added 26; Reghan Flynn had 23 and Ali Bruning chipped in with 10.
Bruning set up the Eagles on 25 of the teams 33 kills as she was 92 of 94 setting.
High Plains will join McCool Junction at the Harvard Invite today at 10 a.m.
