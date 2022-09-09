Nebraska Christian powers past High Plains 3-0

POLK – The Class D-1 No. 3 (Lincoln Journal Star) Nebraska Christian Eagles made quick work of the High Plains Storm on Thursday night as they earned the 3-0 sweep by the scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-19.

High Plains is 2-2 on the year and Nebraska Christian improved to 9-2 with the win.

The Eagles pounded 32 team kills and the Storm finished with 20. Nebraska Christian was 96 of 108 with a .185 hitting percentage while the Storm was 77 of 95 with .021 percentage.

Senior Kenzie Wruble led High Plains with seven kills on 24 of 26 attacks; senior Hailey Lindburg was 18 of 23 with six kills and freshman Peyton Hoffman was 14 of 18 with three winners.

The Storm served up five aces with three from Hoffman. Courtney Carlstrom led the team in blocks with three and was the team’s leading setter with 14 assists on 72 of 72 sets.

On defense Lindburg and Emily Ackerson had 12 digs each, while Wruble added 10.

The Eagles got 12 kills from senior Reghan Flynn and eight from freshman Taytum Perdew. Flynn also led the way on defense with 10 digs and junior Ali Bruning recorded 21 set assists.

The Storm will host their tournament this weekend with a first round game against Elba scheduled for 1 p.m.

The McCool Junction Mustangs will also be in Polk and they are scheduled to take on Harvard immediately following the first match.

The rest of the schedule is as follows;

Elba vs. Heartland Lutheran

McCool Junction vs. St. Edward

Heartland Lutheran vs. High Plains

ST. Edward vs. Harvard

Following completion of pool play the teams will be matched up according to their record.