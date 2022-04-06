Nebraska Christian goes the distance to win at Wood River

WOOD RIVER – The Nebraska Christian Eagles had a 1-2-3 finish in the 1600 meter run and used that to propel themselves to a team championship at the Wood River Invite on Tuesday.

The Eagles scored 44 of their 102 points in the 800, 1600 and 3200 to pull away from Wood River who finished in second place with 80 points.

Cross County used three wins from senior and Concordia University Track and Field recruit Josi Noble to earn a third place finish with 51 points.

Noble won the 400 with a time of 1:02.04, she took the top spot in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.38 and she landed a jump of 34-9 in the triple jump to earn the Cougars 10 more points.

The Cougar 4x400 relay team of Noble, Kylee Krol, Lindee Kelley and Lilly Peterson turned in a time of 4:24.96 for second place. Kelley also picked up points in the triple jump with a fourth place effort.

Krol scored points in both the sprints as she took third in the 100 and sixth in the 200.

The Cougar 4x100 relay team was fourth with a time of 56.82. Team members included, Tierney Schoch, Kaleena Nuttleman, Sarah Forsberg and Kelley.

Cross County will be back on the track next Wednesday at the High Plains Invite in Osceola.

Girls Team Scoring-1.Nebraska Christian 102, 2.Wood River 80, 3.Cross County 51, 4.Kenesaw 50, 5.Amherst 49, 6.Shelton 44, 7.Thayer Central 43, 8.Centura 39, 9.Elm Creek 22, 10.Southern Valley 15

Winners and area athletes who placed

100-1.Jenna Rauert, WR 13.11, 3.Kylee Krol, CC 13.53

200-1.Jenna Rauert, WR 27.49, 6.Kylee Krol, CC 28.45

400-1.Josi Noble, CC 1:02.04

800-1.Josee Tesmer, AMH 2:37.92

1600-1.Hannah Swanson, NC 5:59.27

3200-1.Hannah Swanson, NC 12:45.25

100H-1.Tabitha Seip, NC 16.83

300LH-1.Josi Noble, CC 50.38

4x100-1.Wood River 52.29, 4.Cross County 56.82

4x400-1.Amherst 4:22.72, 2.Cross County 4:24.96

4x800-1.Nebraska Christian 11:39.97

Long Jump-1.Cassidy Gallagher, KEN 16-4 ¼

Triple Jump-1.Josi Noble, CC 34-9, 4.Lindee Kelley, CC 32-8

High Jump-1.Ann Bose, SV 5-0

Shot Put-1.Emmilly Berglund, SHL 39-5 ¾

Discus-1.Emmilly Berglund, SHL 107-6 ½