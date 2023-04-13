OSCEOLA – The Shelby-Rising City Huskies went to the final event, the 4x400 relay, with a 116.33 to 116 lead over the Nebraska Christian Eagles.

The Eagles won the 4x400 with Shelby Rising second and came away with a 126 to 124.33 win at the High Plains invite in Osceola.

A total of 11 teams competed in the meet with five of those York News-Times area coverage teams.

Osceola finished third with 100 points and in fourth was Cross County with 53 and Exeter-Milligan rounded out the top five with 26 points.

Nebraska Lutheran was sixth with 25.66, High Plains finished 10th with nine points and Hampton was 11th with four points.

Two area athletes came away with event wins as Cross County junior Lilly Peterson won the discus with a toss of 109-7 ½ and was fourth in the shot put.

Exeter-Milligan’s Savana Krupicka won the triple jump (34-2) and also scored points for the Timberwolves in the 400 and 800 with a fourth place finish in each event.

Nebraska Lutheran scored 20 of their 25.66 points in the running events. Their 4x100 and 4x800 relays finished in fifth and fourth place. The best individual finish for the Knights was turned in by Sam Hueske with a third place in the 200 and a fifth in the 100.

High Plains only posted nine points with Emily Ackerson scoring four of those in the discus, while senior Kenzie Wruble was fifth in the 300 hurdles and the 4x400 and 4x800 relays each finished sixth.

Hampton’s only points came from senior Lillian Dose in the throws as she was fifth in the both the shot put and the discus.

Exeter-Milligan will host their annual invite on Tuesday, April 18 at McCool Junction.

Cross County and Nebraska Lutheran will be in Friend on Tuesday, while Hampton and High Plains will be at the Palmer invite on Thursday.

Girls team scoring-1.Nebraska Christian (NC) 126; 2.Shelby-Rising City (SRC) 124.33; 3.Osceola (OSC) 100; 4.Cross County (CC) 53; 5.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 26; 6.Nebraska Lutheran (NL) 25.66; 7.Giltner (GIL) 25; 8.Twin River (TWR) 24; 9.Palmer (PAL) 10; 10.High Plains (HP) 9; 11.Hampton (HAM) 4.

Results include all event winners and all athletes who placed from area teams.

Running events

100-1.Rori Wieseman, OSC, 12.24; 5.Sam Hueske, NL, 13.16; 6.Cara Sidak, NL, 13.30

200-1.Fayth Winkelman, OSC, 25.69; 3.Sam Hueske, NL, 28.00; 6.Tenley Williamson, NL, 30.37

400-1.Ava Larmon, SRC, 1:04.12; 3.Lindee Kelley, CC, 1:04.72; 4.Savana Krupicka, EM, 1:05.70; 6.Lilly Peterson, CC, 1:06.83

800-1.Gracie Hackel, NC, 2:37.08; 4.Savana Krupicka, EM, 2:44.81

1600-1.Hannah Swanson, NC, 5:58.19; 6.Ellasyn Pinkelman, CC, 6:24.70

3200-1.Hannah Swanson, NC, 12:42.28; 4.Ann Prigge, NL, 12:24.41

100 H-1.Liberty Baker, SRC, 14.58; 5.Jasmin Malchow, NL, 17.67

300 H-1.Sheridan Falk, NC, 51.59; 5.Kenzie Wruble, HP, 55.77; 6.Lucy Berggren, CC, 57.87

4x100 Relay-1.Osceola 51.13; 4.Cross County 55.61 (Sarah Forsberg, Ema Dickey, Lindee Kelly, Kylee Krol); 5.Nebraska Lutheran 55.63 (Karynn Bretschneider, Tenley Williamson, Jasmine Malchow, Sam Hueske)

4x400 Relay-1.Nebraska Christian 4:25.38; 3.Cross County 4:37.26 (Lindee Kelley, Kylee Krol, Eden Peterson, Lilly Peterson); 6.High Plains 5:06.14 Kenzie Wruble, Ghavi Lesiak, Madi Zerr, Peyton Hofman)

4x800 Relay-1.Nebraska Christian 10:31.62; 4.Nebraska Lutheran 11:54.67 (Lily Otte, Ann Prigge, Bethany Fox, Marissa Endorf); 5.Cross County 12:29.09 (Ellasyn Pinkelman, Cheyenne Watts, Kylie Moore, Kaleena Nuttelman); 6.High Plains 13:17.94 (Courtney Carlstrom, Rylee Hofman, Peyton Hofman, Madi Zerr).

Field Events

High Jump-1.Hannah Yrkoski, TWR, 4-10; 6T.Kaylee Schoen, NL, 4-6; 6T.Tenley Williamson, NL, 4-6

Pole Vault-1.Janna Roberts, OSC 10-1; 2.Jozie Kanode, EM, 9-0; 3.Kylee Krol, CC, 8-6

Long Jump-1.Sheridan Falk, NC, 16-6 ¾; 4.Sam Hueske, NL, 15-11 ½; 5.Sarah Forsberg, CC, 15-10 ½

Triple Jump-1.Savana Krupicka, EM, 34-2; 2.Lindee Kelley, CC, 33-11 ¼; 6.Sarah Forsberg, CC, 33-8 ½

Shot Put-1.Ava Larmon, SRC, 34-6; 4.Lilly Peterson, CC, 33-8 ½; 5.Lillian Dose, HAM, 33-8 ½; 6.Ema Dickey, CC, 30-1

Discus-1.Lilly Peterson, CC, 109-7 ½; 4.Emily Ackerson, HP, 94-04; 5.Lillian Dose, HAM 91-10