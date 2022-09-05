Nebraska Christian edges Heartland 21-20

CENTRAL CITY – The Heartland Huskies and Nebraska Christian Eagles battled each other until the final seconds Friday night, but when the clock hit triple zeros it showed the hosts held the slimmest of leads in a 21-20 win.

Nebraska Christian broke a scoreless tie with two touchdowns in just over a minute thanks to a Will Twogood 17-yard run and Micah Davis’ 33-yard pick-six.

Trailing 14-0, Heartland got on the board with 2:39 left in the half on Zach Quiring’s 13-yard scoring scamper but missed the PAT and trailed by eight heading to the locker room.

The Eagles struck first coming out of the locker room to pad the lead, but the visitors answered back on a 23-yard touchdown strike from Trev Peters to Quiring and trailed 21-12 heading to the final stanza.

With 7:51 to play, Peters ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run to make it a one-point game after a successful two-point conversion, but Heartland would get no closer as neither side scored over the final seven minutes to account for the 21-20 final.

The Huskies outgained Nebraska Christian 316-298, but it wasn’t quite enough to pick up their second win of the season. Peters completed 5 of 13 passes for 75 yards with a score and two interceptions, and the senior added 166 yards and another touchdown on the ground to finish as Heartland’s leading rusher.

Quiring ran for 59 yards on eight touches and caught three passes for 46 yards to finish as the team’s top receiver. He also found pay dirt twice, once in the air and once on the ground.

Tucker Bergen paced the Huskies defensively with 17 tackles, while Merrick Maltsberger (14), Quiring (13) and Hudson Regier (12) also recorded double-digit stops.

Langdon Arbuck and Carter Seibert each intercepted one pass for the Heartland defense, while Wyatt Panko recovered a fumble in the loss.