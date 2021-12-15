Nebraska Christian boys take home 'W' from High Plains

CENTRAL CITY – After eight minutes Tuesday night, Nebraska Christian had opened up a 20-6 lead on the visiting High Plains Storm. High Plains cut the deficit to 11 heading into the locker room but couldn’t get any closer in the second half as the Eagles pulled away for a 65-36 win.

Senior Lane Urkoski poured in 10 points to lead the Storm, while senior Tyler McNaught, junior Mario Lesiak and freshman Raul Marino each added seven. Cameron Bohaboj scored two and Cole Swanson, Gehrig Urkoski and Austin Van Housen all notched one to round out High Plains’ scoring efforts.

No stats were available for Nebraska Christian and team stats for both teams were unavailable.