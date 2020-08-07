OMAHA -- The 2020 fall championships for NCAA Division II and III were canceled Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCAA Board of Governors directed each division to meet various requirements to compete in the fall. Those directives included setting a 50 percent sponsorship threshold for a fall sport championship to be conducted, among other requirements. As of Wednesday, 11 of the 23 D-II conferences had announced they won’t compete during the traditional fall season.
The Presidents Council determined that it wasn’t feasible to hold fall championships or postpone them to the spring while prioritizing athletes’ health.
UNK’s volleyball team finished as the national runner-up last season and expected to have most of its starting lineup back this fall.
Division III’s President Council also decided to cancel championships for all fall sports. Nebraska Wesleyan competes in Division III and its league, the American Rivers Conference, announced last week it will proceed with conference competition, using a reduced schedule in football and single round-robin schedules in other sports.
Peru State was picked to finish fifth in the North Division of the Heart of America Conference preseason football poll, which was announced Wednesday.
Peru went 2-9 last season. The Bobcats will be led by first-year coach Casey Creehan this fall.
Grand View was the favorite in the North Division, while Benedictine was picked to win the South.
