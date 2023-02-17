First of all I will go on record and say that I enjoy covering wrestling as much as any other sport that we go to.

It’s not the sport itself that causes my love-hate relationship with wrestling, it is the having to kneel, sit and then having to get up and do it all over again, many, many times during the course of a meet while taking pictures. Sometimes when I sit for an extended period, I have to really take my time getting up and make sure the knees are going to cooperate and that I don’t fall on the mat and become part of the action. Hasn’t happened yet.

I’m 6-6, pushing 6-7 and while 10 years ago and maybe even five that was not a problem, it is really starting to take its toll on the back, knees and many other parts of the body that don’t want to feel left out.

This was supposed to be the week I attended the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships on both Thursday and today, but just because you put a plan in place doesn’t mean it always works out. I have been at the state meet for the last 20 years and this year a monkey wrench got thrown into the plans when a family emergency pre-empted everything.

On top of that our Thursday coverage didn’t happen anyway because of the snowstorm that hit us last Wednesday into Thursday, making travel to Omaha difficult in the morning hours.

Steve Moseley stepped up and he and sports editor Christian Horn will both be in Omaha Friday and Saturday, while I picked up the girls subdistrict basketball final at Cross County last night and will be back in Lincoln at the hospital Saturday to deal with the family issue.

I know I won’t be covering sports fulltime for all that much longer and missing out on the state wrestling championships this year was difficult.

As much as I hate the two early morning drives to Omaha, I really enjoy watching the athletes and the fans and just the environment created by the event.

I still hate the up and down, but the sport itself? love it.

Super Bowl

A great game all-around and as much as I hate to admit it, the Chiefs probably deserved to win because they out played the Eagles in the second half.

I don’t like the holding call as the end of the game because I think they could have been making that call all day long and they were letting it go. That call was the game.

I also think that Patrick Mahomes played the perfect poker hand. He came off the field limping and grimacing at the end of the half, but by the time the teams were headed to the locker room, he was walking pretty well. The Eagles may have come into the second half thinking he couldn’t run and would not be a factor.

Well played “Homes”.

Have a great weekend and be safe if you are traveling anywhere.