HENDERSON – McCool Junction’s McKenna Yates did everything in her power to will the Mustangs to a win at the Heartland invite Thursday, competing in four individual events and taking home a quartet of gold medals as she swept the high jump, long jump and the sprints.

In the end, however, the junior’s efforts were for naught as Hastings St. Cecilia blew the rest of the field out of the water, racking up 166 points to nearly double up runner-up McCool. The Mustangs finished with 88 points, just two ahead of third-place Sutton. BDS took fourth with 69 points and the host Huskies rounded out the top five with 44.

Yates opened her day by leaping 15-4 in the long jump to edge out St. Cecilia’s Payton Sillivan for the event title. She then cleared 5-2 in the high jump to record her second victory and followed that up by setting the Mustangs’ school record in the 100, previously set by Molly Reynolds in 1996.

That day, Reynolds was clocked in at 12.6 seconds with handheld timing; with the .24-second differential between handheld and automatic timing, that would translate to 12.84 seconds. On Thursday, Yates crossed the line in 12.82 seconds, two-hundreths of a second ahead of runner-up BraeLynn Renz from BDS.

In the 200, Yates clocked in at 26.82 to record her fourth win in as many events. All told, the junior accounted for 40 of the Mustangs’ 88 points.

Yates had all four McCool event wins, but the Mustangs still turned in a strong showing elsewhere on the track. Payton Gerken claimed bronze in the 1600 and silver in the 3200, running a 6:20.20 and 13:45.38, respectively. Sara Weisheit took fifth in both distance races, while Sydney Huber finished fifth in the 1600.

Freshman Ella Clark leapt 32-8½ in the triple jump to claim silver and recorded a bronze finish in the high jump, where she cleared 4-8. Clark also scored in the 300 hurdles with a fifth-place finish.

The Mustangs ran fourth in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays and fifth in the 4x400, while Morgan Thieman added a sixth-place finish in the discus.

Shaeli Meehan rounded out the scoring for McCool with a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles.

Heartland did the bulk of its damage Thursday in the pole vault, where the Huskies occupied each of the first four spots on the leaderboard. Junior Mariah Tessman vaulted for the first time this season after tearing her ACL earlier in the year and cleared 9-10 to win the event by two feet.

Hallie Tessman, Eloise Casper and Emersyn Oswald each cleared 7-10 for Heartland as the hosts scored 28 of their 44 points in the event.

Hayden Mierau also turned in a solid outing, running the 100 in 13.58 seconds and the 200 in 28.44 seconds to finish fifth and fourth, respectively.

The Huskies’ 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams both placed fifth, while the 4x400 quartet finished fourth. Grace Splinter added a point in the high-jump with a sixth-place finish, as did Allie Boehr in the shot put.

Team scores

1. Hastings St. Cecilia (HSC), 166; 2. McCool Junction (MCJ), 88; 3. Sutton (SUT), 86; 4. BDS, 69; 5. Heartland (HRT), 44; 6. Sandy Creek (SC), 43; 7. Blue Hill (BH), 18; 8. Harvard (HAR), 9.

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. McKenna Yates, MCJ, 12.82; 5. Hayden Mierau, HRT, 13.58

200 – 1. McKenna Yates, MCJ, 26.83; 4. Hayden Mierau, HRT, 28.44

400 – 1. Ella Martin, SC, 1:03.54

800 – 1. Alayna Vargas, HSC, 2:35.07

1600 – 1. Emery Vargas, HSC, 5:50.70; 3. Payton Gerken, MCJ, 6:20.20; 5. Sara Weisheit, MCJ, 7:13.40; 6. Sydney Huber, MCJ, 7:40.50

3200 – 1. Emma Fisher, SC, 13:29.04, 2. Payton Gerken, MCJ, 13:45.38; 5. Sara Weisheit, MCJ, 17:20.68

100 hurdles – 1. Alivia Huxoll, SUT, 16.55

300 hurdles – 1. Katum Krikac, HSC, 51.35; 5. Ella Clark, MCJ, 56.09; 6. Shaeli Meehan, MCJ, 56.74

4x100 – 1. SUT (Kennedy Perrien, Alivia Huxoll, Madilynn Bautista, Chloe Bergen), 53.02; 4. MCJ (Shelby Bandt, Ella Clark, Kaeli Meehan, Shaeli Meehan), 54.96; 5. HRT (Lilly Carr, Isabel Johnson, Hallie Tessman, Hayden Mierau), 55.24

4x400 – 1. HSC (Lindsey Parr, Alayna Vargas, Emery Vargas, Tatum Krikac), 4:25.21; 4. HRT (Lilly Carr, Isabel Johnson, KatrinaMarie Epp, Grace Regier), 4:53.99; 5. MCJ (Shelby Bandt, Payton Gerken, Shaeli Meehan, Jadon Hess), 5:03.38

4x800 – 1. HSC (Nathie Krikac, Isabella Kvols, Chloe Rossow, Emily Greenquist), 11:16.98; 4. MCJ (Shelby Bandt, Jadon Hess, Sara Weisheit, Sydney Huber), 12:02.37; 5. HRT (Eloise Casper, KatrinaMarie Epp, Reese Regier, Jamisen Klein), 13:13.94

High Jump – 1. McKenna Yates, MCJ, 5-2; 3. Ella Clark, MCJ, 4-8; 6. Grace Splinter, HRT, 3-10

Pole Vault – 1. Mariah Tessman, HRT, 9-10; 2. Hallie Tessman, HRT, 7-10; 3. Eloise Casper, HRT, 7-10; 4. Emersyn Oswald, HRT, 7-10

Long Jump – 1. McKenna Yates, MCJ, 15-4

Triple Jump – 1. Paige Biltoft, SC, 33-0½; 2. Ella Clark, MCJ, 32-8½

Shot Put – 1. JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 44-10; 6. Allie Boehr, HRT, 31-5

Discus – 1. JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 132-2; 5. Morgan Thieman, MCJ, 94-4