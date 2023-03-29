YORK – After a season in which she shot 45.2% from the floor and led the area in scoring with 21.9 points per game, McCool Junction junior McKenna Yates earned a Class D-2 first-team all-state selection in the Omaha World-herald this past weekend.

Yates proved instrumental in the Mustangs’ 24-3 season, as the point guard scored at least 10 points in every game and poured in a career-high 39 points on 12 of 18 shooting against Pleasanton in the district finals to guide McCool to state for the first time in 20 years. She capped her junior year with back-to-back double-doubles, putting up 39 points and 12 rebounds against Pleasanton and 20 points and 12 rebounds against St. Francis at state.

The Mustangs also saw four players earn all-state honorable mention in the OWH – juniors BriAnn Stutzman, Shelby Bandt and Sara Weisheit and freshman Claire Brugger. They were joined in D-2 honorable mention by Nebraska Lutheran’s Lily Otte and Rebecca Hueske; High Plains’ Hailey Lindburg, Peyton Hofmann and Rylee Ackerson; Hampton’s Lillian Dose, Nevaeh Lukassen, Gavin Gilmore and Raegan Hansen and Exeter-Milligan’s Savana Krupicka, Jasmine Turrubiates and Jozie Kanode.

York reached the Class B state semifinals behind a collective team effort, and that showed in the Dukes landing six girls on the honorable mention. Junior Kiersten Portwine, sophomore Chloe Koch and seniors Lauryn Haggadone, Rylyn Cast, Josie Loosvelt and Mia Burke were all recognized in Class B.

Cross County was the area’s third team to qualify for state, as the Cougars garnered four honorable mention selections in Class C-2 from juniors Shyanne Anderson and Lilly Peterson, sophomore Lindee Kelley and freshman Ema Dickey.

Centennial went 15-10 and fell to Cross County in the subdistrict finals; juniors Cora Payne and Karley Naber and sophomores Ella Wambold and Catelynn Bargen were all-state honorable mention in the OWH.

Also among the honorable mention in C-2 were Fillmore Central Panthers Faith Engle, Kaili Head, Reyna Hafer and Makenna McCoy.

In Class D-1, Heartland saw three players earn OWH honorable mention in Hayden Mierau, Felicity Johnson and Lilly Carr.