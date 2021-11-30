Mustangs well-represented on all-district grid squad

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs came into the 2021 season on the heels of winning the Six-Man State Championship in 2020.
Having lost seven seniors from the team, the Mustangs went out this year and created their own identity and landed eight selections overall on the D6-2 All-District football team.
McCool Junction ended the year with a record of 8-2 and a final No. 5 ranking in the Omaha World-Herald. They opened the playoffs with a 28-20 win at Franklin, but could not hold on to a 25-14 second half lead against Spalding Academy and were eliminated from the playoffs by the Shamrocks 32-25. Spalding Academy went on to finish third in the OWH ratings.
The only other team from the D2-6 District to make the playoffs was the Parkview Christian Patriots who won their first playoff game and lost in the second round to Potter-Dix. The Patriots (7-3) ended up No. 8 in the ratings.
Hampton had a solid season on the gridiron as they ended the year with a 4-4 record and based on the wild card points were one team out of earning a playoff berth.
The Mustangs’ Gage Rhodes, a senior, Chase Wilkinson, also a senior, and juniors Ryland Garretson and Doniphan Tritt were all named to the first team defense.
Hampton’s Drake Schafer was a selection at both defensive back and punter.
Rhodes led the Mustangs from his defensive line position with 90 tackles, Wilkinson had two picks and 79 stops as a defensive back, Garretson had 81 tackles and two interceptions as a defensive back and Tritt was credited with 83 tackles on the year.
No stats were available for Hampton.
The first team offense included McCool Junction senior end Trevor Vodicka, junior center Pieter Grobler and senior international exchange place kicker Guiseppe Cucchi. Hampton’s Justin Gyhra was the Hawks only selection on the first team offense.
Vodicka had 12 receptions for 213 yards and six touchdowns while Cucchi recorded 54 kickoffs with 21 touchbacks. He also booted a pair of field goals during the year in his first year of playing football.
Other players selected to the second team defense include the Hawks Tyson Wolinski and Austen Adams, both seniors. Evan Pankoke of Hampton also earned honorable mention recognition.
No area players were selected for the second team offense and McCool Junction sophomore Trenton Orlando was chosen as an honorable mention.
Both McCool Junction and Parkview Christian led the district selections with eight each.