Mustangs well-represented on all-district grid squad

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs came into the 2021 season on the heels of winning the Six-Man State Championship in 2020.

Having lost seven seniors from the team, the Mustangs went out this year and created their own identity and landed eight selections overall on the D6-2 All-District football team.

McCool Junction ended the year with a record of 8-2 and a final No. 5 ranking in the Omaha World-Herald. They opened the playoffs with a 28-20 win at Franklin, but could not hold on to a 25-14 second half lead against Spalding Academy and were eliminated from the playoffs by the Shamrocks 32-25. Spalding Academy went on to finish third in the OWH ratings.

The only other team from the D2-6 District to make the playoffs was the Parkview Christian Patriots who won their first playoff game and lost in the second round to Potter-Dix. The Patriots (7-3) ended up No. 8 in the ratings.

Hampton had a solid season on the gridiron as they ended the year with a 4-4 record and based on the wild card points were one team out of earning a playoff berth.

The Mustangs’ Gage Rhodes, a senior, Chase Wilkinson, also a senior, and juniors Ryland Garretson and Doniphan Tritt were all named to the first team defense.