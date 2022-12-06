Mustangs use second quarter blitz to top Hampton 69-29

HAMPTON – With under two minutes to play in the first quarter the McCool Junction Mustangs had built a 14-4 lead over the Hampton Hawks in boys Crossroads Conference basketball Saturday afternoon.

That lead took a huge hit as the Hawks Eli Arndt capitalized on an old fashioned three-point play. At the buzzer to end the first quarter the Hawks made it 14-10 when freshman Wyatt Dose canned a baseline 3-pointer to give the Hawks momentum entering the second quarter.

McCool Junction quickly turned the tide on the hosts. Freshman Carson McDonald, who led the Mustangs with 18 points, drilled a 3-pointer and a short jumper. Sandwiched in between was a 3-pointer by Bryson Plock that had the Mustang lead to 22-10,

McCool never looked back as they used a 24-4 second quarter run to post the 69-29 win over the Hawks.

Following the win Mustangs head coach Jabe Wurtz talked about his team’s performance.

“It’s feels especially good after the way we played last Thursday night because we got beat up pretty good by Cross County and they taught us a lot of lessons,” said Wurtz. “We had a great practice on Friday and the guys came out and played with an attitude today. We played way more confident tonight and we played with way more of an edge which we did not show on Thursday.”

McCool Junction led 38-14 at the break and 63-24 through three quarters. The lead ballooned to 40 plus points in the fourth quarter, much of which was played with a running clock.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by freshman Carson McDonald with 18, junior Ryland Garretson added 14, senior Trent Neville had 11 and junior Trenton Orland chipped in with 10 as four players put up double numbers.

The Mustangs were 29 of 56 from the field and that included 7 of 17 on 3-point shots and 5 of 7 at the line.

Hampton was led by 6-0 junior Brayden Dose with 11 and no other player scored more than three points. The Hawks connected on 7 of 27 field goals and were 2 of 13 from behind the arc. The hosts were 11 of 22 at the line.

McCool Junction held a 28-22 rebounding advantage and Hampton committed 18 turnovers to 10 for the Mustangs.

McCool Junction (1-1) will host High Plains on Friday night, while the Hawks will be in Grand Island at Heartland Lutheran on Thursday.

McCool Junction (1-1) 14 24 25 6-69

Hampton (0-2) 10 4 10 5-29